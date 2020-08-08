Spanx’s Ultra-Flattering Leggings Just Launched in the Print Celebrities Love

Put simply, these move-with-you leggings are the definition of beauty and brains, so to say, which is why we’re so excited about their newest colorway that’s arguably the boldest and best yet: an ultra-fashionable gray camo that’s sure to become the most sought-after of them all. After all, with the controversial pattern taking over Hollywood one celeb at a time (looking at you, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner), it’s fitting that Spanx chose to add a gray version of the print to its already impressive offerings.