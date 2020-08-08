Spanx’s Ultra-Flattering Leggings Just Launched in the Print Celebrities Love

Magical leggings may not exist in the literal sense — as in, ones that possess some sort of supernatural powers — but Spanx’s Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings are about as close to magic as they can get. A quick slip over the feet, pull up the legs, and a smoothing pat-pat once on, and you’ll look and feel the best you ever have while wearing leggings.
Put simply, these move-with-you leggings are the definition of beauty and brains, so to say, which is why we’re so excited about their newest colorway that’s arguably the boldest and best yet: an ultra-fashionable gray camo that’s sure to become the most sought-after of them all. After all, with the controversial pattern taking over Hollywood one celeb at a time (looking at you, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner), it’s fitting that Spanx chose to add a gray version of the print to its already impressive offerings.
The seamless leggings, which have notable celebs fans like Elizabeth Olsen, Kylie Jenner, and Sophie Turner, are easily Spanx’s most flattering pair thanks to their smart engineering. As you’d expect of a company founded on shapewear, the comfy bottoms have hidden shaping support in the double-layer waistband that smooths the tummy, while a stretchy knit fabric that holds everything in place (but not so much that it’s restrictive). Their center-free seam also ensures no camel toe (hooray!) and the high-waist silhouette keeps muffin tops away. Like we said, magic.
Buy It! Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings in Heather Camo, $68; spanx.com
Spanx also dropped a new gray Look At Me Now Seamless Tank that matches the new gray camo leggings to a T. The breathable, sweat-wicking top will keep you cool on even the hottest of days thanks to smartly placed mesh zones. And though it’s technically made for working out, its simple design can easily be worked into your day-to-day uniform, too.
Step up your workout style by adding the cool (and trendy) set to your lineup today.
Buy It! Look At Me Now Seamless Tank Top in Heather Charcoal, $58; spanx.com
