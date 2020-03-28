This Is Officially the Most In-Demand Legging Brand of the Moment

Image zoom Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Are you losing track of the days? Same. Have you been living in leggings since your work from home stint kicked off earlier this month? Yep — and it seems you (and me) aren’t the only ones swapping our trousers and jeans for ultra-comfy bottoms for the time being.

According to Lyst, our go-to for all things fashion data, searches for leggings have spiked since the “Stay at Home” orders have been put into place around the world. In fact, there’s a particular legging brand that’s officially the most in-demand right now: Spanx. Are you really that shocked? We’re not.

When it comes to workout bottoms, sculpting shapewear, and comfy bras, Spanx has been a favorite among shoppers and celebs alike for years. In early January, Jennifer Garner wore her Spanx Booty-Sculpting Leggings while out and about in Los Angeles. Oprah loves her Spanx leggings so much, she called Spanx founder Sara Blakely to applaud her for making such a perfect pair of pants (Oprah was specifically talking about these leggings). And most recently, the queen of Twitter, Chrissy Teigen, shared with her fans that she’s been, well, living in Spanx.

You thought leggings as pants were bad…allow me to introduce you to my indoor attire of spanx as leggings — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2020

The uptick in searches for Spanx isn’t a huge surprise, though. With people spending more time at home than ever before — and snug loungewear becoming the new everyday uniform — it makes sense that Spanx’s comfy-yet-chic leggings have seen an increase in demand, ranking as the second most wanted item among women right now (right after a pair of linen trousers and before Converse Chuck Taylors).

Upgrade your WFH attire by shopping our favorite comfy, polished picks from Spanx, below, including the celeb-loved booty boosting leggings that’ll make your butt look fabulous (even if you’re the only one seeing it right now).

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Printed Cropped Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Every.Wear Active Gloss Side Stripe Leggings, $128; spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Power Conceal-Her Extend Length Short, $70; spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Printed Bike Short, $68; spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Unitard, $128; spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Ponte Ankle Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 4” Short, $58; spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active ⅞ Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Leggings, $68; spanx.com

