Spanx Just Created Leather Joggers That Are Actually Comfortable

To get dressed or not get dressed? That’s the looming question we’ve been asking ourselves for most of 2020. Part of us wants to make the effort to feel a little more put together while staying home, but the other part (that usually wins) says sweatpants all day, everyday. But Spanx may have just created the perfect solution to alleviate all of our internal struggles. While it’s best-known for its smoothing shapewear and booty-lifting leggings, the brand just entered the loungewear landscape in a totally cool and unexpected way. Its latest drop features a pair of leather-like joggers that are as comfortable as they are edgy.

Made from a material that has the look and finish of leather, the pants offer a structured yet slouchy fit with a whole lot more stretch. They pull on like your regular ol’ leggings and are designed to sit just above your hips. And they wouldn’t be a pair of Spanx pants without the magic shaping panel in the waistband that flattens and tones the tummy. Plus, they have two functional front pockets that are deep enough to hold your smartphone. It’s the stylish and versatile pant we never knew we needed for fall.

Buy It! Spanx Leather-Like Jogger, $148; spanx.com

If you do intend to leave the house, they can easily be dressed up with a chunky knit sweater, booties, and a wide-brim felt hat or made casual with a T-shirt, denim jacket, and sneakers. At home, just throw them on with anything that you feel most comfortable in.

When it comes to Spanx pants, the brand has a running list of celebrities that adore its styles. Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she’s been living in her Spanx leggings at home, Jennifer Garner is always spotted out and about in her favorite Booty Boost pair, and Oprah loves the Perfect Black Pant so much, she called to thank founder Sarah Blakely for designing them. So you know the Leather-Like Joggers will be just as good.

They’re available in sizes XS to 3X in one color as of right now (we can only hope for more to come soon!). You can grab a pair for $148, which is pretty reasonable for a pant that will make you feel put together while still staying comfy.