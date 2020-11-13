Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Spanx’s Prettiest Bralettes and Underwear Are 50% Off — but Only for 24 Hours

It’s no secret that Spanx has captured the hearts of women everywhere for its smoothing shapewear, supportive delicates, and sculpting leggings. Beloved by customers and celebrities alike, its styles offer revolutionary solutions to all your wardrobe woes, which is why we rush at any chance to score them for less. And we’re happy to report that we can thanks to Spanx’s latest flash sale.

You can make it a pretty pair by adding the Spotlight on Lace briefs to your cart while they’re only $19. These high-waisted panties are crafted from a luxurious graduated mesh with a built-in hidden tummy-shaping panel and soft waistband that won’t dig into the skin. But best of all is that you can wear them in confidence knowing they won’t show through your jeans or leggings thanks to their stretch lace leg-openings.

Spanx’s flash sale also includes the Spotlight Lace Panty bodysuit, a versatile lingerie piece that can be worn underneath your everyday attire or as a standalone top. Pair it with jeans, heels, and a classic blazer for a chic street-style look. Similar to the briefs, it features a shaping panel and no-show panty lines.

Who said pretty can’t be comfortable? All three Spanx styles are available in sizes XS to 3X and on sale for half-off right now — but you’ve only got 24 hours to shop them at this low price. Don’t miss your chance to treat yourself to something pretty and comfortable from Spanx before this flash sale ends.