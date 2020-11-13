Spanx’s Prettiest Bralettes and Underwear Are 50% Off — but Only for 24 Hours
It’s no secret that Spanx has captured the hearts of women everywhere for its smoothing shapewear, supportive delicates, and sculpting leggings. Beloved by customers and celebrities alike, its styles offer revolutionary solutions to all your wardrobe woes, which is why we rush at any chance to score them for less. And we’re happy to report that we can thanks to Spanx’s latest flash sale.
For a limited time, shoppers can score 50 percent off Spanx’s Spotlight on Lace collection, including the lace bralette, lace brief, and lace panty bodysuit. But don’t be fooled by the beauty of these pieces, because they’re designed to be supremely comfortable. Made from a stretchy lace and mesh material, the Spotlight on Lace bralette offers a flexible fit that can accommodate a wide range of chest sizes. It features adjustable straps so you can really customize the fit, plus double-lined cups for extra support in larger size bralettes.
Buy It! Spanx Spotlight on Lace Bralette, $26 (orig. $52); spanx.com
You can make it a pretty pair by adding the Spotlight on Lace briefs to your cart while they’re only $19. These high-waisted panties are crafted from a luxurious graduated mesh with a built-in hidden tummy-shaping panel and soft waistband that won’t dig into the skin. But best of all is that you can wear them in confidence knowing they won’t show through your jeans or leggings thanks to their stretch lace leg-openings.
Buy It! Spanx Spotlight on Lace Brief, $19 (orig. $38); spanx.com
Spanx’s flash sale also includes the Spotlight Lace Panty bodysuit, a versatile lingerie piece that can be worn underneath your everyday attire or as a standalone top. Pair it with jeans, heels, and a classic blazer for a chic street-style look. Similar to the briefs, it features a shaping panel and no-show panty lines.
Buy It! Spanx Spotlight on Lace Panty Bodysuit, $39 (orig. $78); spanx.com
Who said pretty can’t be comfortable? All three Spanx styles are available in sizes XS to 3X and on sale for half-off right now — but you’ve only got 24 hours to shop them at this low price. Don’t miss your chance to treat yourself to something pretty and comfortable from Spanx before this flash sale ends.
