The Flattering Spanx Jeans That Customers Say 'Fit Like Leggings' Are 50% Off — Today Only

Black Friday may be just a few weeks away, but Spanx just surprised us with an extra early sale that you won't want to miss.

For one day only, the shapewear-turned-fashion brand is offering 50 percent off some of its best-selling bottoms, which have become popular over the years thanks in part to landing on Oprah's list of Favorite Things. While the mogul's preferred pair isn't included, there are plenty of other customer-loved pants up for grabs, like the Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans.

There's a reason they have racked up hundreds of five-star ratings from reviewers: They look like a regular ol' pair of jeans, but "fit like leggings." Made with a stretchy denim material, the pants have a high-rise waistband that's got the brand's signature hidden tummy smoothing panel. Since they're free of a zipper or button closure, they truly feel like pulling on your favorite leggings, but they've also got functional back pockets with stitching that resembles denim.

Shoppers have described them as "miracle jeans" and their "go-to jeans for almost any occasion." In fact, they're so comfortable, one person even said they would even sleep in them.

"These are absolutely the softest and most flattering pair of pants I have ever owned," a reviewer wrote. "They truly look like traditional skinny jeans but fit more comfortably." Another person, who noted they never had to pull the jeans up, added: "I was pleasantly surprised at how supported they kept me all day without feeling uncomfortable or too tight!"

They're available in sizes XS to 3X, several of which are already sold out. You can also snag the ankle-length skinnies in black for less right now, too. To score them for half-off, just enter the promo code FLASH at checkout and watch your total drop.

Need more Spanx pants from this flash sale? Try the Stretch Twill Cargo Joggers that shoppers claim are ideal for "work and play," along with this tapered version of them. And since flare pants are having a moment, now's a great time to add this cropped wide-leg pair to your rotation while they're only $64.

This Spanx sale ends Friday, November 11 at 8 a.m. ET, which means there are less than 24 hours left to scoop up these deals. These styles all go back to full price tomorrow, so add the ones you want to your cart sooner rather than later.

