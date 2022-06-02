This Sold-Out Spanx Skort Is Finally Back in Stock, but Probably Not for Long
When Spanx created cute activewear that quite literally has the words "get moving" in its name, customers got moving and snapped it all up in a flash.
The Get Moving 17″ Skort from Spanx dropped on May 9, and it was so in demand that it sold out in mere days. But finally, it's back in white with the black option expected to be fully restocked by June 15! However, this probably won't be the case for long — many sizes are already showing low stock alerts as of this writing — so grab yours while you still can.
After shapewear and leggings, Spanx is known for its flattering, functional activewear, so we're not that surprised that this skort hit a chord with fans. Not to mention, they're in part responsible for this new design: Shoppers wanted a longer, more modest version of The 14-inch Get Moving Skort, a cute, practical, and comfy best-seller. Hence, the 17-inch skort was born.
Buy It! Spanx The Get Moving Skort 17" in White, $72; spanx.com
The comfy skirt-shorts hybrid has built-in butt-lifting shorts that are sweat-wicking and stay put thanks to silicone-lined hems. (Bonus: They'll also prevent that dreaded chafing, which can often be an issue in the summer.) It also has a hidden back zip pocket for storing the essentials, like keys and credit cards, and provides UPF50+ protection, though you should still absolutely apply sunscreen before you head outside.
And while it's technically activewear, this skort isn't just for the tennis courts. Style it with a fitted tank top and Birkenstocks for an easygoing 'fit that's suitable for grocery runs and Sunday brunches.
No matter what type of movement you're doing, Spanx's longer skort has you covered. Shop the $72 skort before it sells out again.
Buy It! Spanx The Get Moving Skort 17" in Black, $72; spanx.com
