Spanx’s Most Comfortable Underwear and Bras Are Up to 50% Off in Its Fourth of July Sale

Fourth of July is nearly upon us, and apart from the traditions of fireworks and barbeques, we can also look forward to the huge sales happening this weekend. From outdoor furniture and mattresses to iconic handbags, the markdowns are going to be everywhere you look. And though your online shopping carts may already be bursting with deals, there’s just one more offer that you won’t want to miss.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Undie-tectable Brief in Midnight Navy, $11.99 (orig. $24); spanx.com

For those looking to stock up on comfy underwear, Spanx’s Undie-tectable Briefs are a great choice. Completely panty line-free and invisible under even the tightest pants, these briefs are incredibly lightweight and breathable — making them perfect for sweaty workouts. While they’re usually $24, more than 10 colorways are only $12 this weekend.

If you’re looking to make it into a set, the brand’s cult-favorite Unlined Bralettes in similar colorways are also discounted right now. Made without stuffy wires or padding, the bralette is the ultimate bra for the humid summer weather. It’ll conform to your body instead of digging into your torso and shoulders, while still offering smoothing support. And now, shoppers can snag the bralette for just $24.

The deals end on July 6 at midnight PT, and judging by how popular these best-sellers are, we expect styles and sizes to be flying off shelves soon. Shop more can’t-miss deals from Spanx, below, before they’re gone.

Image zoom spanx

Buy It! Spanx Vintage Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans in Black, $63.99 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Undie-tectable Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra, $33.99 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pant Cropped Flare, $54.99 (orig. $110); spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $48.99 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra in Naked Animal, $33.99 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty in Plum Petal, $11.99 (orig. $24); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette in Naked Animal, $23.99 (orig. $48); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Undie-tectable Push-up Plunge Bra, $33.99 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings, $54.99 (orig. $110); spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Printed Bike Short in Leopard Shine, $33.99 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Faux Leather Low Impact Sports Bra in Leopard Shine, $28.99 (orig. $58); spanx.com