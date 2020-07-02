Spanx’s Most Comfortable Underwear and Bras Are Up to 50% Off in Its Fourth of July Sale
Including celeb-loved styles
Fourth of July is nearly upon us, and apart from the traditions of fireworks and barbeques, we can also look forward to the huge sales happening this weekend. From outdoor furniture and mattresses to iconic handbags, the markdowns are going to be everywhere you look. And though your online shopping carts may already be bursting with deals, there’s just one more offer that you won’t want to miss.
Spanx, the brand behind the undergarments and comfortable staples beloved by celebrities like Oprah, Jennifer Garner, and Chrissy Teigen, is holding a massive end of season sale on more than 120 best-selling styles, with discounts up to 50 percent off. The markdowns include fan-favorite underwear, bras, leggings, jeans, and even bike shorts for as little as $12.
For those looking to stock up on comfy underwear, Spanx’s Undie-tectable Briefs are a great choice. Completely panty line-free and invisible under even the tightest pants, these briefs are incredibly lightweight and breathable — making them perfect for sweaty workouts. While they’re usually $24, more than 10 colorways are only $12 this weekend.
If you’re looking to make it into a set, the brand’s cult-favorite Unlined Bralettes in similar colorways are also discounted right now. Made without stuffy wires or padding, the bralette is the ultimate bra for the humid summer weather. It’ll conform to your body instead of digging into your torso and shoulders, while still offering smoothing support. And now, shoppers can snag the bralette for just $24.
Of course, bras and underwear aren’t the only items to score on sale from Spanx this Fourth of July weekend. Its Vintage Distressed Skinny Jeans, which are made of the brand’s signature stretchy material, are $64 less than usual, and its sweat-wicking, high-waisted Booty Boost Colorblocked Leggings are a whopping $55 off. Those looking for a pair of leggings can also snag the brand's faux leather leggings in eight colors marked down by 50 percent, too. Even the brand’s faux-leather leopard bike shorts and the matching sports bra are on sale, and so are the Perfect Black Pants that Oprah loves.
The deals end on July 6 at midnight PT, and judging by how popular these best-sellers are, we expect styles and sizes to be flying off shelves soon. Shop more can’t-miss deals from Spanx, below, before they’re gone.
