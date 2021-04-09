Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Spanx Leggings with Leg-Lengthening Powers Are 50% Off for One Day

By now, you're probably totally into your collection of leggings. Just the thought of having to swap the comfy, move-with-you bottoms for a pair of jeans or trousers might make you cringe (or at least frown for a minute or two). So, our advice? Don't make that change just yet. Stay in them for as long as you can, and scoop up Spanx's best-selling seamless leggings while they're 50 percent off for 24 hours only.

That's right — Spanx's coveted flash sales are back, and if that statement made your heart skip a beat, then you're a true Spanx fan. The brand regularly offers marked down goods, but whenever its flash sales come around (it's been months since once dropped — this is the first of 2021!), shoppers get access to the steepest discounts of all. And right now, its Seamless Look at Me Now Moto Leggings are the cheapest we've ever seen.

If you own Spanx leggings, you know they're 100 percent worth the price. The extremely flattering, highly underrated Look at Me Now Leggings, which deserve just as much attention as the celeb-loved Booty Boost pair, typically retail for $88 (money well spent, in our opinion), but today, you can snag them for $44 a pop.

The game-changing bottoms are free from seams, zips, drawstrings, and more of the like that could potentially make them appear bulky. In other words, they offer the smoothest, sleekest fit of all. They're also made from a breathable, four-way stretch fabric that shapes and supports without feeling constrictive (and let's be honest, we've all worn a pair that's way too compressive).

They'll give your butt a nice lift, too, because they've been Spanx-ified (duh!), and the moto detail on these leggings isn't only for style purposes. The blocked effect along the bottom half actually helps to create the illusion of longer legs.

Available in sizes XS to 1X, the popular Look at Me Now seamless leggings come in three colors: classic black, navy blue, and deep red. Don't wait to add these to your cart — the 50 percent off deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PST tonight.

