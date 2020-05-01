The Ultra-Comfy Bras Celebs Love Are on Super Sale Today Only

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If there ever was a bra that would make you yell out “hallelujah” the moment you put it on, it would be Spanx’s cult-favorite Bra-llelujah! bra. There’s a reason the brand trademarked a common expression of joy for one of its undergarment ranges.

It’s wild to think you’ll actually be excited to put on a bra, but celeb-loved label Spanx has managed to do the unthinkable. It’s all thanks to the bra’s well-thought-out design that boasts a back made of smoothing, ultra-soft hosiery and dig-free straps that won’t, well, dig into your shoulders. That means it’ll create a smooth silhouette under any dress or t-shirt while feeling like you’re wearing nothing at all.

It’s only natural a bra this revolutionary has earned rave customer reviews and an impressive celeb backing that includes Kylie Jenner — who recently modeled her Bra-llelujah! Bralette on Instagram — Jessica Alba, Rita Ora, and Jennifer Garner, who has perhaps given it the most glowing review of all. Garner once told the brand, “You guys have no idea how many friends I’ve turned on to the Bra-llelujah!"

If you’re not yet turned on to the Bra-llelujah!, now’s the time to get one. Spanx just announced it’s slashing the prices on some of its best-selling plum petal-hued Bra-llelujah! styles by 50 percent. It’s definitely one of the brand’s best flash sales yet.

The four key Bra-llelujah! offerings on sale include the Hollywood-favorite full-coverage bra, the wireless bra, the unlined bralette, and the lined bralette. And because a new bra purchase doesn’t feel complete without a new undie purchase, too, the label is also offering 50 percent off shaping and no-show underwear. Like we said, this is one of Spanx’s best flash sales to date.

Below, shop the four can’t-pass-up Bra-llelujah! styles and coordinating underwear options. Remember: These prices are only good through 11:59 p.m. PST today.

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette, $29 (orig. $58); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Wireless Bra, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Unlined Bralette, $24 (orig. $48); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Undie-tectable Lace Hi-Hipster Panty, $12 (orig. $24); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Boyshort, $11 (orig. $22); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Thong, $11 (orig. $22); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Brief, $11 (orig. $22); spanx.com