Spanx Just Restocked the Ultra-Flattering Suede Leggings That Sold Out in Less Than a Month
Spanx is renowned by women around the world not only for its smoothing shapewear, but also for its flattering leggings that are designed to lift and sculpt. They're so loved that the brand continues to release new iterations of them which have been known to sell like hotcakes — and that's exactly what happened when Spanx updated its best-selling leggings with an unexpected texture for fall.
The faux suede leggings sold out less than a month after their debut, but luckily Spanx just brought them back by popular demand. Made from a soft and stretchy polyester-elastane blend, the leggings are designed to flatter in all the right places. They feature the brand's signature hidden tummy-slimming panel that hits at the natural waist, and inseams that are strategically placed along the front of the legs to elongate them.
Buy It! Spanx Faux Suede Leggings in Camel, $98; spanx.com
You may have to do a little shimmying to get into them, but Spanx notes that they're designed to form to your body, meaning once they're on, the stretchy material will move comfortably with you. Based on the brand's celeb fanbase, we'd say it's worth a little shimmy dance. Spanx leggings have been worn by countless A-listers over the years, including Jennifer Garner, Chrissy Teigen, and Reese Witherspoon. So you just know they are that good.
Last year, Spanx's faux leather leggings — one of its other popular legging iterations that have been worn by Lizzo — were crowned one of 2020's most loved fashion items. So we'd bet the new suede version will follow suit. Their fun texture will instantly elevate your fall wardrobe. Wear the faux suede leggings with your favorite chunky sweater and booties or a turtleneck, denim jacket, and sneakers.
They're available in sizes XS to 3X (all of which are in stock at the time of writing), and come in four muted colors that are perfect for the season: camel, merlot, olive, and chocolate brown. Considering the faux suede leggings sold out quickly after the first drop, it's likely they'll do so again. So do yourself a favor and grab a pair before they're gone again!
Buy It! Spanx Faux Suede Leggings in Olive, $98; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Faux Suede Leggings in Merlot, $98; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Faux Suede Leggings in Chocolate Brown, $98; spanx.com
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- Spanx Just Restocked the Ultra-Flattering Suede Leggings That Sold Out in Less Than a Month
- This Healing Paw Balm with More Than 7,000 Perfect Ratings Is a 'Must-Have for Every Dog Owner'
- Reese Witherspoon's Gingham Pajamas Are Selling Out Fast, but We Found 4 Similar Sets for Less
- Kate Spade's Surprise Sale Has Discounts Up to 75% Off, but It Won't Last Long