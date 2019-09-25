Everyone from Lizzo to Gisele Bündchen Loves These Faux Leather Leggings

Image zoom Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com; Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Splash

It’s hard to believe that even just a few years ago, wearing leggings outside the gym was still considered to be a fashion faux pas. But thanks to their rise in popularity and acceptance (leggings are and always have been pants, folks!), we’ve fully embraced the comfy trend as an everyday wardrobe staple and have our collective piles of the perfect black leggings to prove it.

Truly, one can never have too many leggings. So when we spot multiple A-listers stepping out wearing the same pair, we can’t help but take notice — like in the case of the celebrity-favorite Spanx Faux Leather Leggings. The edgy leggings have made an appearance everywhere from the sidewalks to the stage on Jennifer Hudson, Gisele Bündchen, Hailee Steinfeld, Erin Andrews, and Donatella Versace, according to the brand.

Even Lizzo proved she’s a fan — she recently walked the red carpet while wearing the ultra-comfortable leggings before speaking at New York City’s 92nd Street Y. The “Truth Hurts” singer paired her sleek tights with a party-ready Balmain top, of course, which goes to show they’re the perfect piece for dressing up or down.

Having long solidified its reputation as the shapewear go-to of the stars, it only makes sense that Spanx would be the team behind these insanely comfy, yet stylish, leggings we’re seeing everywhere. And sure, they look really cool — but it’s the fit that stands out.

RELATED: This Is the Best Under-$100 Spanx Shapewear You Can Buy — and Exactly How to Wear It

Since they’re designed with the brand’s contoured Power Waistband, the Faux Leather Leggings are guaranteed to flatter your curves while keeping you covered in all the right places, thanks to their high-waist design. Oh, and because they’re made without a center seam, you’ll be free of unflattering cuts and can wear them with cropped sweaters without any worries.

Just in time for fall, Spanx launched its ultra-cool leggings in new shades, so you can take your pick of Black, Rich Olive, Mahogany, Night Navy, and Wine to add to your rotation. Although they’re priced at a cool $98, they’re designed to be long-lasting leggings. Whether you’re dressing for a night out or just running errands, these Faux Leather Leggings are sure to snag a spot among your wardrobe favorites this fall.

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings in Black, $98–$102; spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings in Rich Olive, $98–$102; spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings in Mahogany, $98–$102; spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings in Night Navy, $98–$102; spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings in Wine, $98–$102; spanx.com