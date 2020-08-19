Celebrities Love These Flattering Faux Leather Leggings — and They’re Majorly Marked Down Right Now

Whether it’s a comfortable pair of sneakers, a cute handbag, or even a reusable face mask, there are certain fashion items that multiple celebrities have hanging in their closets, and Spanx’s Faux Leather Leggings are one of them.
The figure-flattering leggings have been spotted on tons of stylish stars, including Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, Hailee Steinfeld, Erin Andrews, and Donatella Versace, and it’s easy to see why. Made from a soft and stretchy polyester, spandex, and elastane blend, the leggings also feature the brand’s signature contoured Power Waistband , which smoothes out the stomach area and enhances your backside.
They have no center seam, so you don’t have to worry about getting a camel toe, and the high-waisted leggings won’t slip or slide down as you move around. While the popular bottoms are as comfortable as your everyday leggings, the faux leather finish on this pair gives them an elevated feel and allows you to wear them practically anywhere.
The size-inclusive leggings range in size from XS to 3XL and come in seven versatile colors that are super easy to mix and match with everything else in your wardrobe. Perhaps the best part? While the leggings have been seen on multiple A-list stars, you don’t need a celebrity budget to buy a pair right now.
Normally priced at $98, you can score the chic leggings for as low as $68.99 , depending on which color you choose. We’re not sure how long the sale will last, and certain sizes are already selling out, so we suggest you act fast if you want to take advantage of this killer deal.
And if you can’t find a pair in your desired size and color, don’t fret. Spanx has tons of other flattering leggings marked down right now too. Keep reading to shop the celeb-approved faux leather leggings and more discounted Spanx leggings , below!