Spanx’s Ultra-Flattering Faux Leather Leggings Are 50% Off — Today Only

Spanx may be best-known for its smoothing undergarments, but it’s also been dominating the leggings landscape, and rightfully so. The brand’s signature ultra-flattering fabric is designed to lift your butt and smooth your gut, which is why Spanx leggings have not only become a customer favorite, but have also gained a cult-like following from Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon, and Kourtney Kardashian. If you don’t already own a pair, now’s the perfect time to add one to your drawer — some of its best-selling styles are on sale!

For 24 hours only, you can score the Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings and the Faux Leather Camo Leggings for 50 percent off at Spanx and Nordstrom. Yes, we’re serious! Both styles are designed with Spanx’s signature fabric that has a high-gloss finish and feature a high-waisted design and tummy-shaping contour power waistband for full coverage. They’re strategically sewn to be free of a center seam, so you can avoid the awkward, accidental camel toe.

Leather leggings are a quintessential fall wardrobe staple, and what’s great about the Spanx version is they’re designed to be stylish and built to be comfortable enough to wear all day. Dress them up with an oversized sweater and booties, or make them more casual with a tee, denim jacket, and sneakers. You really can’t go wrong no matter what you wear with them!

And that’s likely why Spanx’s faux leather leggings are one of the brand’s best-sellers and have won over the hearts of celebs like Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Erin Andrews. So it’s a pretty big deal that you can score a pair for just under $50 today on Spanx’s website and as one of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale daily deals. These savings are set to expire at midnight, meaning you’ll want to add your favorite pair to your cart ASAP.

