Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are a Top Gift This Holiday — Buy Them Before the Sell Out, Again!

Spanx faux leather leggings are so popular, the stylish bottoms are now referred to as the pants that “sold out in 72 hours.” And it’s true: Almost every time they are restocked, they seem to dwindle down immediately.

The vegan leather pants by the star-loved shapewear brand (Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are huge fans) are best-sellers for good reason: Each pair is made with a Power Waistband to shape your midsection and feature Spanx’s ultra-comfortable and stretchy nylon material. Plus, you can shop it for under $100!

It’s no wonder Spanx’s sleek leggings have the entire PEOPLE office buzzing, earning the “most comfortable, barely-there pants ever” title among style editors. And the shiny look makes them hybrid bottoms, blurring the line between legging and pant.

Image zoom Courtesy Spanx

Style the high-waisted pants with everything from a chic blouse for the office to a cozy coatigan for traveling. Plus, the leather-like leggings come in a range of sizes, from XS to 3XL, and in petite lengths, so they’re guaranteed to please anyone on your gift list.

Image zoom Courtesy Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Currently, the leggings are fully stocked – but that won’t be the case for long. Add them to your cart on spanx.com before they sell out again!