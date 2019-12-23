Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Are a Top Gift This Holiday — Buy Them Before the Sell Out, Again!

These under $100 vegan leather bottoms have the entire PEOPLE office buzzing

By Brittany Talarico and Katie Intner
December 23, 2019 02:18 PM
Spanx faux leather leggings are so popular, the stylish bottoms are now referred to as the pants that “sold out in 72 hours.” And it’s true: Almost every time they are restocked, they seem to dwindle down immediately.

The vegan leather pants by the star-loved shapewear brand (Khloé Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are huge fans) are best-sellers for good reason: Each pair is made with a Power Waistband to shape your midsection and feature Spanx’s ultra-comfortable and stretchy nylon material. Plus, you can shop it for under $100!

It’s no wonder Spanx’s sleek leggings have the entire PEOPLE office buzzing, earning the “most comfortable, barely-there pants ever” title among style editors. And the shiny look makes them hybrid bottoms, blurring the line between legging and pant.

Style the high-waisted pants with everything from a chic blouse for the office to a cozy coatigan for traveling. Plus, the leather-like leggings come in a range of sizes, from XS to 3XL, and in petite lengths, so they’re guaranteed to please anyone on your gift list.

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $98; spanx.com

Currently, the leggings are fully stocked – but that won’t be the case for long. Add them to your cart on spanx.com before they sell out again!

