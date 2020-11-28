The Internet’s ‘Most Loved’ Leggings of 2020 Are on Sale for Black Friday

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Not much makes sense about 2020. But one thing that does seem right in a year that was full of a whole lot of wrongs is that Spanx's Faux Leather Leggings were crowned 2020’s most loved fashion item.

Every year, LIKEtoKNOW.it unveils its most loved products. It evaluates billions of items to narrow it down those things that received the most clicks through influencer links and are thus deemed “the most loved.” Though the list officially comes out on LIKEtoKNOW.it’s site on December 1, we got a sneak peek at the most coveted items of 2020. Lots of great things are included, but the most loved product that we loved the most is Spanx’s Faux Leather Leggings. They’re chic, they’re flattering, and they’re on rare sale thanks to Spanx’s Black Friday promotion.

With billions of fashion items to sift through, earning the title of “most loved” isn’t an easy feat. But when it comes to Spanx’s best-selling leather leggings, it’s easy to see why they’ve earned the title. A surface-level look reveals the leggings are ultra-cool and sleek. Love! But a deeper look into their DNA shows that 2020’s most loved leggings do more than just add a touch of cool to a look.

Designed with the brand’s signature slimming waistband, Spanx’s Faux Leather Leggings offer the perfect amount of support and lift, and exactly where it counts, too (at the booty!). They also feature a center-free seam — which means no camel toe — and a waistband that lands above the hips to keep muffin tops at bay.

With Spanx’s Black Friday sale going on right now, it’s the perfect time to scoop up 2020’s most loved leggings for $78.40. This is one purchase you’ll definitely love. Then check out the full list of 2020's most-loved items on LIKEtoKNOW.it on December 1.

