Spanx's Sale Section Is an Extra 30% Off Right Now — Including the Bra Jennifer Garner Recommends to All Her Friends

One of the best parts about ringing in the new year is all the major sales that follow. As your resident shopping experts, we've been keeping tabs on some of the best to drop this week. Prepare to get comfy on your couch with your phone, computer, or whatever device you're on, because Spanx is offering some big price cuts to start the year!
For a limited time, everything in the Spanx sale section is an extra 30 percent off, including leggings, bras, shapewear, denim, and so much more. Just enter the promo code SALE at checkout to get the additional discount. There are more than 100 styles to choose from, so we're spotlighting the ones you should definitely buy while they're this cheap.
Don't hesitate to add the famous Spanx Bra-llelujah bra to your cart while you can snag it for just $33. It was designed to be one of the softest and most comfortable bras around, and includes a few genius features like a front-closure snap, a back made from flexible hosiery, and stretchy straps that won't dig into shoulders. So it's no wonder why Jennifer Garner once said she recommends it to all her friends.
Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Full Coverage Bra, $33.32 with code SALE (orig. $68); spanx.com
Our list also includes a lot of Spanx leggings, because, well, they're loved by customers and celebrities alike. Right now, you can get the Booty Boost leggings that Kourtney Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon wear for less than $50, along with this sporty version of the Spanx faux leather leggings for more than half-off. The originals are so popular, they've won awards.
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Speckled 7/8 Leggings, $48.02 with code SALE (orig. $98); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Track Stripe 7/8 Leggings, $53.90 with code SALE (orig. $110); spanx.com
We'd be remiss to not mention that this sparkly version of the Spanx pants that Oprah Winfrey calls her favorite are included in this sale — but sizes are selling out quickly! There's also this pair of trendy flare jeans that are $65 off, and this chic faux leather midi skirt for $75 off.
Double discounts means you can treat yourself to a few things, right? This Spanx promo code expires on Tuesday, January 11 at midnight ET, but given these incredibly low prices, styles are likely to be gone before then.
Scroll down to shop our favorites styles from this massive Spanx sale before it's too late.
Buy It! Spanx Cropped Flare Jeans, $62.99 with code SALE (orig. $128); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Leather-Like Midi Skirt, $72.52 with code SALE (orig. $148); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings, $43.12 with code SALE (orig. $88); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings, $53.90 with code SALE (orig. $110); spanx.com
