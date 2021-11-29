Shop

Spanx's Cyber Monday Sale Has Arrived — and It Includes the Butt-Lifting Leggings Celebs Love

You have one more day to shop the entire site for less
By Maya Gandara November 29, 2021 10:30 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Spanx's seamless designs have raked in loyal fans from what seems like the beginning of time — or at least circa 1998. The clothing brand has grown into a complete line of intimates, casual loungewear, and office-friendly attire that boast inclusive sizing and non-constricting comfort. If you missed your chance to shop the high-quality, versatile pieces during Black Friday, lo and behold, the entire site is still massively discounted for Cyber Monday.

The clock may be ticking, but shoppers can still peruse everything the brand has to offer — that's right, nothing is excluded — for 20 percent off, including the Perfect Pants that Oprah once called her "favorite." The best-seller is available in a variety of additional styles, including Slim Straight, Hi-Rise Flare, and Ankle Piped Skinny for as much as $30 off. The smoothing ponte fabric and pull-on design are guaranteed to make them a staple in any wardrobe. 

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket, $110.40 (was $138); spanx.com

More not to be missed deals? The brand's Faux Suede Leggings (they sold out less than a month after launch), the celeb-loved Booty Boost Active Leggings, and the OG Faux Leather Leggings are all at their lowest price this year. With plenty of A-list fans, including Reese Witherspoon, Kourtney Kardashian, and Chrissy Teigen, the trio of best-selling styles are bound to go fast. You'll find the easy-stretch winners are equipped with a handful of complimentary details, including the brand's tummy-shaping design, strategically placed seams that flatter the legs, center-free seams to combat camel toe, and the brand's signature booty-sculpting fit. 

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Faux Suede Leggings, $78.40 (was $98); spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Booty Boost Active Leggings, $78.40 (was $98); spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (was $98); spanx.com

Speaking of celeb-approval, Jennifer Garner once shared with the brand that she recommends the best-selling Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra to all her loved ones. 

A fan-favorite for a reason, the patented all-hosiery back keeps lumps and bumps to a minimum underneath clothing, while the soft, dig-free straps won't ever dig into skin. Available in band sizes 32 to 40 and cup sizes A to DDD, shoppers can have their pick from seven different color shades and a playful neutral snake print. 

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra, $54.40 (was $68); spanx.com

We've rounded up even more enticing styles to shop while everything is 20 percent off on the Spanx website. But hurry, these deals won't last for much longer.

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! AirLuxe 'At the Hip' Pullover, $78.40 (was $98); spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! AirLuxe Wide Leg Pant, $94.40 (was $118); spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Everyday Shaping Panties Brief, $17.60 (was $22); spanx.com

Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Booty Boost Yoga Pant, $78.40 (was $98); spanx.com

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com