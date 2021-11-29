Spanx's Cyber Monday Sale Has Arrived — and It Includes the Butt-Lifting Leggings Celebs Love
Spanx's seamless designs have raked in loyal fans from what seems like the beginning of time — or at least circa 1998. The clothing brand has grown into a complete line of intimates, casual loungewear, and office-friendly attire that boast inclusive sizing and non-constricting comfort. If you missed your chance to shop the high-quality, versatile pieces during Black Friday, lo and behold, the entire site is still massively discounted for Cyber Monday.
The clock may be ticking, but shoppers can still peruse everything the brand has to offer — that's right, nothing is excluded — for 20 percent off, including the Perfect Pants that Oprah once called her "favorite." The best-seller is available in a variety of additional styles, including Slim Straight, Hi-Rise Flare, and Ankle Piped Skinny for as much as $30 off. The smoothing ponte fabric and pull-on design are guaranteed to make them a staple in any wardrobe.
Buy It! The Perfect Pant, Ankle 4-Pocket, $110.40 (was $138); spanx.com
More not to be missed deals? The brand's Faux Suede Leggings (they sold out less than a month after launch), the celeb-loved Booty Boost Active Leggings, and the OG Faux Leather Leggings are all at their lowest price this year. With plenty of A-list fans, including Reese Witherspoon, Kourtney Kardashian, and Chrissy Teigen, the trio of best-selling styles are bound to go fast. You'll find the easy-stretch winners are equipped with a handful of complimentary details, including the brand's tummy-shaping design, strategically placed seams that flatter the legs, center-free seams to combat camel toe, and the brand's signature booty-sculpting fit.
Buy It! Faux Suede Leggings, $78.40 (was $98); spanx.com
Buy It! Booty Boost Active Leggings, $78.40 (was $98); spanx.com
Buy It! Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (was $98); spanx.com
Speaking of celeb-approval, Jennifer Garner once shared with the brand that she recommends the best-selling Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra to all her loved ones.
A fan-favorite for a reason, the patented all-hosiery back keeps lumps and bumps to a minimum underneath clothing, while the soft, dig-free straps won't ever dig into skin. Available in band sizes 32 to 40 and cup sizes A to DDD, shoppers can have their pick from seven different color shades and a playful neutral snake print.
Buy It! Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra, $54.40 (was $68); spanx.com
We've rounded up even more enticing styles to shop while everything is 20 percent off on the Spanx website. But hurry, these deals won't last for much longer.
Buy It! AirLuxe 'At the Hip' Pullover, $78.40 (was $98); spanx.com
Buy It! AirLuxe Wide Leg Pant, $94.40 (was $118); spanx.com
Buy It! Everyday Shaping Panties Brief, $17.60 (was $22); spanx.com
Buy It! Booty Boost Yoga Pant, $78.40 (was $98); spanx.com
