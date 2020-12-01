Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Don’t miss your chance to get its best-selling faux leather leggings for less

Surprise! Spanx’s Entire Website Is Still on Sale Today — but Not for Much Longer

Spanx has women around the world hooked on its smoothing and shaping styles, but the brand knows the way to loyalists’ hearts is with a really good sale. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Spanx discounted everything on its website — and people definitely took advantage. But if you weren’t one of them, we have some good news: Spanx just extended its massive sitewide sale for one more day!

Until tonight, shoppers can score 20 percent off every single Spanx style, including all of its best-sellers and already marked down pieces. With the extra discount, that means some styles are up to 50 percent off, like the super popular distressed skinny jeans and the Pillow Cup signature push-up bra.

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Crafted with Spanx’s signature fabric and a high-gloss finish, the leggings feature a high-waisted design and tummy-shaping contoured waistband for full coverage. They’re strategically sewn without a center seam to hinder the awkward camel toe. Faux leather pants are a quintessential winter wardrobe staple, but somehow these best-sellers haven’t sold out yet. But with such limited time left to shop them on sale, they might go very soon.

While Spanx always has a small selection of sale styles, we don’t know when everything on its website will be discounted again. Spanx’s extended Cyber Monday sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET, which means there are only a few hours left to shop.

Keep scrolling to browse the Spanx styles worthy of scooping up on sale before it’s too late!

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, $88 (orig. $110); spanx.com

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra, $54.40 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Image zoom Credit: Nordstrom

Buy It! Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings, $54.40 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com

Image zoom Credit: Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Pillow Cup Signature Push-Up Plunge Bra, $37.99 (orig. $68); spanx.com