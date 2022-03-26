These Genius Spanx Non-Jean Jeans Might Be the Only Denim You Wear from Now On

So how does Spanx create jeans that feel like leggings but look like denim? It's all about the material, of course — and if anyone can nail a comfy denim fabric, it's Spanx. These jeans are made from a stretch-cotton blend that's buttery-soft and moves with you, unlike some other jeans, and before you ask, no, you won't have to do the denim dance to get these on thanks to the easy pull-on design.