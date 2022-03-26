These Genius Spanx Non-Jean Jeans Might Be the Only Denim You Wear from Now On
There's very little we love more than a really good fashion trick. It's like magic tricks for your wardrobe, and what's not to love about that? You see one thing, but in reality, there's way more than meets the eye, and such is the case with Spanx's newest — and most exciting — launch of the season: the Ankle Straight-Leg Jean.
We know Spanx, a celebrity-loved label that started out with shapewear but has evolved into so much more, knows a thing or two (or ten) about creating flattering, comfy staples. Its Perfect Pants that look like trousers but feel like leggings have won over big names like Oprah and Mindy Kaling, and its new straight-leg jeans that are perhaps the best non-jean jeans we've seen, will swiftly follow suit.
Think of Spanx's new denim like this: The jeans look like regular ol' jeans, but feel nothing like the blues you might dread wearing. Words like stiff, constricting, tight, and uncomfortable might come to mind when you think about some denim in your closet, but rest assured that Spanx's non-jean jeans are anything but.
They're soft! They're comfy! They're stretchy! They feel like leggings, but look more like "real" denim than jeggings. Basically, they're the perfect jeans to wear if you want to fool people into thinking you're actually wearing jeans. See? Magic!
Buy It! Spanx Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans in Vintage Indigo, $128; spanx.com
So how does Spanx create jeans that feel like leggings but look like denim? It's all about the material, of course — and if anyone can nail a comfy denim fabric, it's Spanx. These jeans are made from a stretch-cotton blend that's buttery-soft and moves with you, unlike some other jeans, and before you ask, no, you won't have to do the denim dance to get these on thanks to the easy pull-on design.
Spanx's new non-jean jeans come in a trusty straight-leg cut, which, according to the brand, had been a shopper request for a while. As has always been the case, Spanx delivered on the ask — but it's also worth mentioning there are a few other non-jean jeans that have been around for a while, like this flare style that's a bestseller (for obvious reasons).
Staying true to Spanx's inclusive nature, the straight-leg jeans are available in tall, regular, and petite cuts and range from sizes XS to 3X. What's more, you can scoop up the style in two spring-perfect washes, a vintage indigo and a crisp white, for $128 a pop.
Shop Spanx's non-jean jeans below, and fall in love with wearing denim again.
Buy It! Spanx Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans in White, $128; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Flare Jeans in Midnight Shade, $148; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Flare Jeans in White, $148; spanx.com
