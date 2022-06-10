Spanx Finally Restocked Its Popular One-Piece Swimsuit in Two Classic Colors — Scoop It Up While You Can
If the only Spanx styles you have in your closet are shapewear and Oprah-approved pants, your summer wardrobe is missing out. The celeb-loved brand also makes amazing swimwear that just can't stay in stock long enough.
But luckily, the brand just restocked one of its fan favorites, the Classic Swim One-Piece, in classic black and navy blue — just in time for summer. If you've had your eye on the flattering suit for a while, add it to your cart quickly, because there's no telling how long until it sells out again.
If you're unfamiliar with the one-piece and are wondering what the hype is all about, let us fill you in. The Spanx Classic Swim One-Piece is made of a double-layer fabric that's completely opaque, even when wet. The soft, stretchy material allows room for movement, whether you're walking on the beach, swimming laps in the pool, or chasing after little ones at the park.
What's more, the swimsuit has dig-free leg openings and straps, so it's comfortable to wear all day. And since the fabric is chlorine- and salt water-resistant, it won't fade or wear down over time, no matter how often you wear it this summer (and next).
Buy It! Spanx Classic Swim One Piece in Black, $178; spanx.com
Because we're just at the tip of the season and you'll be outside more and more, wearing sun-protective fabrics with UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) is important for your skin. Thankfully, this best-selling one-piece delivers with built-in UPF 50+. (You should definitely still apply SPF, but this should help!)
The one-piece has soft, removable cups that are also quick-drying, should you choose to leave them in. The straps are adjustable, too, so you can customize the fit to your liking. And for those looking for something a little more modest, the Spanx suit offers complete coverage of your bottom and lower back.
Buy It! Spanx Classic Swim One Piece in Sunkissed Navy, $178; spanx.com
Though the navy and black colors just came back in stock, the Spanx one-piece also comes in bright summer colors for summer, which you can check out below. Sizes range from XS to 3XL, and each color is in stock in nearly every single size, making now a great time to finally add the shopper-favorite swimsuit to your collection.
If the Spanx Classic Swim One-Piece sells out in certain sizes and colors, we don't know when they'll be restocked again — so we suggest shopping now.
Buy It! Spanx Classic Swim One Piece in Coastal Blue, $178; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Classic Swim One Piece in Mystic Green, $178; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Classic Swim One Piece in Hibiscus, $178; spanx.com
