Spanx CEO Gives Employees $10K and 2 First Class Tickets to Travel Anywhere in the World

Spanx CEO Sara Blakely recently celebrated a milestone for herself, her company and female entrepreneurs around the world when asset management firm Blackstone bought a majority stake in the shapewear company and valued the brand at $1.2 billion. Now, the Spanx founder is thanking the people who helped make it happen in a big way.

Blakely announced in an Instagram video posted last week that all of her employees will be receiving $10,000 and two first-class plane tickets to travel anywhere in the world.

"I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come …. 🥂"

In the behind-the-scenes clip, the CEO gave an empowering and emotional speech to her employees during which she looked back on starting the company and recalled the ambitious goals she set for it.

"On the white board in my room, I wrote a goal down. I said, 'This company will one day be worth $20 million.' Everybody laughed at me...And so, to stand here today and think about what we've been able to create and what we've been able to do by being authentic and kind and [delivering] amazing products to women," Blakely said. "To use very feminine principles in a very masculine space, which is business, leading with intuition and vulnerability...I think it's a really big moment in time for women."

Blakely went on to toast the women who paved the way for her, including her mother and her grandmothers, before announcing the bonuses.

"My life motto is the more you experience in life, the more you have to offer others," the entrepreneur wrote over the video clip.

Seemingly shocked, several employees broke down in tears after hearing the news, while others shared where they plan to go on their trip.

"I'm gonna go on my honeymoon with my fiancé, and we're going to Bora Bora!" one person said. "I'm going to South Africa," a second woman said while jumping up and down with excitement.

Last week, Blakely posted a photo of herself signing paperwork to finalize the Blackstone deal along with a lengthy caption about the history of Spanx and her reason for selling the majority of the company.

"With all my heart I love this brand. With all my heart I will continue to love this brand. I will remain a significant shareholder and continue to help the business fulfill its greatest potential, as well as continue to fulfill my greatest passion - elevating women," she wrote. "I'm as excited today for the future of Spanx as I was when I started it 21 years ago."

Blakely continued: "I received a sign from the universe 21 years ago to start the company and I received another sign that it was the right time to take in a partner and specifically Blackstone. After meeting with the all-female deal team, I knew they were the right partners to grow our mission and scale our purpose. Now together with Blackstone, we will have even more opportunity to further our mission of making the world a better place… one butt at a time! Stay tuned… ❤️"

Supermodel Karlie Kloss commented, "You are such an inspiration to us ALL!!! 🙌❤️😍 congratulations @sarablakely + the @spanx team, thank you for all you do to elevate and support (literally and figuratively!!) millions of women! Can't wait to see all the wonderful things to come!"