Jennifer Garner Once Said She Recommends This Comfy Spanx Bra to All Her Friends — and It’s on Sale

Jennifer Garner is the queen of comfort. From her choice in relatable footwear to her taste in fashionable leggings, the multi-hyphenate has become our style muse for all things cozy. So, needless to say, when she recommends a comfortable product, we take note. And when said product goes on sale, we can’t not tell you about it. We’re talking about Spanx’s Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra.

“You guys have no idea how many friends I’ve turned on to the Bra-llelujah!” she once told the brand. Designed with a back made completely from stretchy hosiery, the Bra-llelujah bra was built to be one of Spanx’s softest and most comfortable styles. It’s packed with tons of smart features, like a front-closure snap to eliminate bulkiness under clothes, soft and stretchy straps that won’t dig into shoulders, and full-coverage cups that offer a modest fit for a wide range of chest sizes.

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra, $54.40 (orig. $68); spanx.com

And she’s not the only famous fan of the bra. Rita Ora visibly flaunted the Spanx best-seller down the red carpet, and according to the brand, Jessica Alba, Lauren Conrad, and Kelly Rowland are all confirmed fans of it, too. Available in band sizes 32 to 40 and cup sizes A to DDD, the Bra-llelujah bra comes in four neutral colors. It normally retails for $68, but thanks to Spanx’s Cyber Monday sale, you can score it for 20 percent off.

In fact, everything on Spanx’s website is 20 percent off right now, and we even found some styles for a deeper discount. This rarely ever happens, so you’ll definitely want to shop before the sale ends on November 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Below, we highlighted a few of our other favorite Spanx styles you should add to your cart while they’re discounted, including the faux leather leggings that have been deemed the Internet’s “most-loved” leggings of 2020 and the Perfect pant that Oprah calls one of her favorite things.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite styles from Spanx’s Cyber Monday sale!

Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, $88 (orig. $114); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $78.40 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Comfort Bra, $33.60 (orig. $42); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Everyday Shaping Panties Brief, $17.60 (orig. $22); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Distressed Ankle Skinny Jeans, $64 (orig. $128); spanx.com

