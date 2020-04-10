Image zoom

With many of us stuck at home right now practicing social distancing, the last thing you probably want to do is put on a bra. If you’re going to be staying indoors, why bother dealing with an uncomfortable underwire poking and digging into you? Unfortunately, not all of us can go an entire day without any kind of support, which is why we love bralettes so much.

These wire-free undergarments are way more comfortable than regular bras, offering the perfect amount of support you need to lounge around the house. Even better? One of our favorite lingerie brands, Spanx, just launched a surprise flash sale where some of its most popular bralettes have been marked down by 50 percent.

For today only, the Bra-llelujah Lightly Lined Bralette and the Bra-llelujah Unlined Bralette are on sale in a pretty and versatile light purple. Both options are wire- and elastic-free and feature the brand’s signature sturdy straps and smoothing back, which are made from a super soft hosiery material that moves with you.

If your bust needs a bit more support, the wireless version of Spanx’s celeb-loved Bra-llelujah Bra is half-off today as well. This style provides the same full-coverage support as the fan-favorite bra, but without any underwire.

Plus, if you want to stock your lingerie drawer with matching bottoms, the flash sale also slashed prices on briefs, thongs, and boy shorts in the same color. Just remember, these deals are only good today, so you’ll have to move quickly if you want to take advantage of these amazing markdowns.

Shop the discounted bralettes and more Spanx sale items below!

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah Lightly Lined Bralette, $29 (orig. $58); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah Unlined Bralette, $24 (orig. $48); spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah Wireless Bra, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com

More Spanx Flash Sale Items