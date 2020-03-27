Celebrities Love This Comfortable Full-Coverage Bra — and It’s 30% Off Right Now

Image zoom

While stars opt for one-of-a-kind pieces when they’re on the red carpet, when it comes to their off-duty style, it seems there are certain pieces that many of them tend to gravitate towards. One such item that multiple celebs can’t get enough of? The Spanx Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra.

Not only has Rita Ora worn it to a red carpet event, but according to the brand, Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland, and Lauren Conrad are all fans of the bra. Jennifer Garner even once told them, “You guys have no idea how many friends I’ve turned on to the Bra-llelujah!”

Spanx Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra, $46.99 (orig. $68)

It’s easy to see why so many celebs love the undergarment. Aside from how comfortable it is, the full-coverage bra features back and side panels that are made with stretchy hosiery material that moves with you and leaves a smooth base to layer your clothes on top of. It also has a front-closure snap and sturdy straps that will stay in place all day long, so you don’t have to constantly adjust them. The full-coverage cups and underwire work together to provide all-day support.

The bra ranges in band sizes from 32 to 38 and cup sizes from A to DD, and you luckily don’t need an A-lister’s budget to buy one right now. Normally priced at $68, six of the bra’s most popular colors are currently marked down by 30 percent — meaning you can score the celeb-approved bra for less than $50.

Plus, if your lingerie drawer needs more lacy bralettes or sports bras, the brand has several other styles majorly marked down right now too. Shop the Bra-llelujah Full Coverage Bra and more discounted Spanx bras below!

