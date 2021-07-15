Spanx Just Upgraded Its Famous Butt-Lifting Leggings That Always Sell Out — and Yes, They're Good 

Well, we're all ears right now, because Spanx just expanded its celeb-loved Booty Boost collection to include a pair of yoga pants for the first time ever. That's right: Those famous butt-lifting leggings that celebs like Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Reese Witherspoon wear when they run errands or work out look totally different now, and we have a feeling they're going to sell out fast (given the usual buzz around anything Booty Boost related).