Spanx Just Upgraded Its Famous Butt-Lifting Leggings That Always Sell Out — and Yes, They're Good
We're definitely not the only ones who get giddy when Spanx drops something new, right? The celeb-loved brand has become a go-to for practically every wardrobe staple you could need, whether it's shapewear, office attire, or workout clothes. So whenever there's a fresh addition to its already well-rounded selection of items, we're all ears.
Well, we're all ears right now, because Spanx just expanded its celeb-loved Booty Boost collection to include a pair of yoga pants for the first time ever. That's right: Those famous butt-lifting leggings that celebs like Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Reese Witherspoon wear when they run errands or work out look totally different now, and we have a feeling they're going to sell out fast (given the usual buzz around anything Booty Boost related).
The just-launched Booty Boost pants are a flared version of the Hollywood-loved leggings that have major butt-lifting powers, with the main difference being added volume on the bottom hems. They still have all the other tried-and-true features fans have come to know and love, like the sculpting, four-way stretch fabric that's breathable and sweat-wicking, the seamless center that prevents camel toe, and, of course, the contoured waistband that gives the illusion of a perkier butt.
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Yoga Pant, $98; spanx.com
Spanx's newest Booty Boost style is available in sizes extra small to 3XL and in petite, regular, and tall inseams. Right now, you can only scoop up the yoga pants in a classic black color, though based on past releases, it's very possible new colors will follow soon.
Whether you're going to the gym, doing yoga on the beach, or running errands around town, Spanx's yoga pants are there to support you along the way. We'd even suggest wearing them with a sleek button-down and heels in the office, because hey, comfort! Shop them here before they're gone.
