Hollywood’s Favorite Butt-Lifting Leggings Just Got a Pretty Update

It's groooooowing — the "it" being Spanx's best-selling Booty Boost leggings collection.

If you're familiar with the brand, you know that new additions to its core ranges are actually quite common, and while its been growing its Perfect Black Pant collection seemingly nonstop as of late, we're particularly excited about Spanx's expansion of the celeb-loved Booty Boost bottoms because it's been a minute since new colors dropped.

Spanx's latest Booty Boost additions hark on spring's arrival — and that's one reason we're especially partial to it. We love a collection inspired by the impending warm weather because that means more mood-boosting colors and an overall cheerier vibe, which is exactly what we could all use more of right now.

Prior to today, the ultra-flattering bottoms beloved by stars galore, like Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Kourtney Kardashian, were only available in darker colors like black, navy blue, maroon, and gray. Now, they can be scooped up in a range of pretty pastels, like a seafoam green and rose pink, as well as two colorful camo prints that have Witherspoon written all over them.

If the sheer number of celebs who own a pair isn't enough to convince you that Spanx's Booty Boost Leggings are 100 percent worth the hype, a real-life test run definitely will (actual run, optional). The move-with-you-bottoms are made with the brand's signature Slim-X fabric that's compressive, breathable, and sweat-wicking. But the real kicker? The material features Spanx's built-in butt-lifting magic to make your booty look its best ever.

Added cherries on top include a flattering waistband with a hidden back pocket, a seam-free center that prevents camel toe, and an interior cotton gusset that makes underwear optional.

If you want to refresh your workout assortment for spring — whether you'll actually be working out or not — Spanx's newest Booty Boost Leggings are sure to be your calling card. Shop them below.

