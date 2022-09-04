The Best-Selling Spanx Leggings That Jennifer Garner and Kristen Bell Have Worn Now Have Pockets

We'll settle the great debate for you: Leggings are, in fact, pants.

They can be worn for workouts, lounging, and running errands, which is why it's essential to have a few pairs in your possession. But the skintight bottoms also pose a problem for those on-the-go: There's nowhere to put your phone or keys. That's where Spanx comes to the rescue.

The brand just added pockets to its best-selling Booty Boost leggings. Like the originals, they're made from the same breathable, sweat-wicking material that lifts and sculpts your rear, and they also feature Spanx's signature tummy-slimming contoured waistband and center seam-free design that eliminates camel toe mishaps. But now they've got two built-in hidden pockets that are barely visible, you may have to squint to even see them.

This sleek design means no unwanted bulk along the legs, but it's also a place to stow small items — the best of both worlds if you ask us!

Celebrities like Kristen Bell, Jessica Alba, and Kourtney Kardashian have all been spotted in a pair of the Booty Boost leggings, and Jennifer Garner loves them so much, she owns two different colors. The Adam Project star recently shared a video on Instagram doing her workout routine in her black Spanx leggings with bright orange sneakers.

Customers also can't get enough of the original Booty Boost leggings. "The waist stays up as does the booty — no jiggling with these bad boys," one reviewer said. Others have praised them for having just the right amount of stretch and support, and for the thick, non-see-through material. With this minor improvement to the already loved leggings, they're sure to become a pair you always reach for.

The Booty Boost Perfect Pocket leggings cost $118 and are currently only available in black, but Spanx also launched its originals in a new fall-ready color. The brand's new arrivals have a history of selling out fast, and given the genius update and new color for its most popular leggings, we have a feeling these ones will, too.

As we said before, you need a few pairs on rotation at all times, so grab the new Spanx leggings for all your on-the-go activities while you still can!

