Hollywood’s Favorite Butt-Lifting Leggings Just Got a Super Glam Makeover

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Few leggings are as notable as Spanx’s Booty Boost style. Known for giving your butt the perfect amount of lift with their ultra-flattering sculpting fabric, the bottoms have rightfully become one of Hollywood’s (and the internet’s) all-time favorite workout pants. And while you shouldn’t mess with perfection, the brand just unveiled a fresh take on the celeb-favorite pants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $110; spanx.com

The shiny fabric still has all the fan-favorite features: a four-way stretch, super comfortable shaping material that’s breathable and sweat-wicking, and that game-changing center-free design that prevents camel toe. The quick-drying sports bra has widely praised self-adjusting straps that won’t dig into your shoulders and promise to stay put, even after your 20th burpee.

Image zoom Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

The classic Booty Boost leggings have been worn by Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Kourtney Kardashian — but only time will tell who will be the first A-lister to take this ultra-glamorous version out for a spin. The high-shine butt-lifting bottoms have some serious pizzazz, and considering Lopez is a fan of bold, glitzy workout attire, she could be the first celeb to rock them.

Shop the glamorous leggings that are perfect both for an afternoon run and an evening Zoom dance party below.

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $110; spanx.com

Image zoom Spanx

Buy It! Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings, $110; spanx.com