Hollywood’s Favorite Butt-Lifting Leggings Just Got a Super Glam Makeover
They have Jennifer Lopez written all over them
Few leggings are as notable as Spanx’s Booty Boost style. Known for giving your butt the perfect amount of lift with their ultra-flattering sculpting fabric, the bottoms have rightfully become one of Hollywood’s (and the internet’s) all-time favorite workout pants. And while you shouldn’t mess with perfection, the brand just unveiled a fresh take on the celeb-favorite pants.
Dubbed the Metallic Active Collection, Spanx’s latest drop includes upgraded versions of its celeb-loved Booty Booty leggings and its best-selling low-impact sports bra. These two workout essentials are now available in a high-shine metallic, and we think they have Jennifer Lopez written all over them.
The shiny fabric still has all the fan-favorite features: a four-way stretch, super comfortable shaping material that’s breathable and sweat-wicking, and that game-changing center-free design that prevents camel toe. The quick-drying sports bra has widely praised self-adjusting straps that won’t dig into your shoulders and promise to stay put, even after your 20th burpee.
The classic Booty Boost leggings have been worn by Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Kourtney Kardashian — but only time will tell who will be the first A-lister to take this ultra-glamorous version out for a spin. The high-shine butt-lifting bottoms have some serious pizzazz, and considering Lopez is a fan of bold, glitzy workout attire, she could be the first celeb to rock them.
Shop the glamorous leggings that are perfect both for an afternoon run and an evening Zoom dance party below.
