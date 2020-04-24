Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Kourtney Kardashian Own These Butt-Lifting Leggings — and They’re 50% Off Today

Image zoom Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (2)

There are few legging brands that have managed to gain such a noticeable celebrity following. Wolven Threads, a sustainable label offering non-basic workout pants, is certainly getting there, but Spanx continues to maintain its foothold as not only the most in-demand leggings brand among us mere mortals, but among Hollywood starlets, too.

The celeb-favorite label already offers a range of affordable, sweat-wicking fitness apparel, but thanks to Spanx’s latest flash sale, one particular leggings style that’s beloved by Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Kourtney Kardashian is 50 percent off today only — making it more wallet-friendly than ever. Yes, we’re talking about the brand’s popular Booty Boost Active Leggings that are, you guessed it, designed to make your butt look its best ever.

The butt-lifting aspect of the booty boosting leggings is one major plus, but there’s more to them than meets the naked eye — like the fact that they’re made from sculpting performance fabric that’s sweat-wicking, breathable, and quick-drying (a must for sweaty workouts). They also boast a comfortable, move-with-you material, a high-rise waistband that won’t budge (even after the 100th jumping jack), and a practical hidden pocket that’s great for holding small essentials, like your phone or keys.

With all that in mind, it’s easy to see why Spanx’s booty boost active leggings have won the hearts of celebs like Witherspoon, Garner, and Kardashian. They’ve all worn variations of the style — Witherspoon, for example, opted for the cropped camo-print version and Kardashian the black full-length option — but they’re all engineered to lift your butt and make your workout as enjoyable as possible.

Today only, you can snag two versions of the famed Booty Boost Active leggings — the gray colorblocked and the printed cropped options — for 50 percent off. Below, shop the discounted leggings, plus Kardashian’s full-length pair, and get ready to break a sweat in style.

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Colorblocked Leggings, $55 (orig. $110); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Printed Cropped Leggings, $49 (orig. $98); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings, $98; spanx.com

