Oprah Named These Spanx Pants One of Her Favorite Things — and They're Majorly Discounted Right Now

It's no secret that Spanx is one of the most-loved brands around Hollywood, and not just for its smoothing shapewear. Celebrities and customers alike have sung praises of its fashionable and practical wardrobe essentials — and right now, you can get them all for a major discount. Spanx just kicked off its massive Black Friday sale a few days ahead of the shopping holiday.
For a limited time, you can score 20 percent off everything on its website, a deal that only comes around every so often. So you could say it's officially the most wonderful time of the year at Spanx! Since there are hundreds of Spanx styles marked down, we're spotlighting a few of the ones A-listers love to help you get started.
First and foremost, you'll want to scoop up a pair of The Perfect Pants that Oprah Winfrey put on her list of Favorite Things in 2019. They're currently $22 off. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath — you're already Spanxed in," the mogul raved about the trousers.
She even called Spanx founder Sara Blakley to thank her for designing them. Oprah and customers love them so much that the brand keeps reinventing them. There are now five different versions, including a sleek skinny pant and a trendy flare option.
Another must-add item is the Spanx Bra-llelujah bra, which is available in sizes 32A to 40DD for just $55 right now. Not only is it one of the brand's best-selling styles, but it's one that Jennifer Garner recommends to all her friends. Rita Ora, Jessica Alba, Kelly Rowland, and Lauren Conrad are also fans of the Spanx bra, so you just know it's got to be good. It has full-coverage cups, a smart front closure, and stretchy straps that won't dig into your shoulders.
Garner also happens to be one of the many stars who love Spanx leggings. She owns at least two pairs of the Booty Boost leggings that Reese Witherspoon and Kourtney Kardashian are also fans of. Spanx's faux leather leggings are another popular choice among celebs and customers. In fact, they were crowned one of 2020's most loved fashion items by LIKEtoKNOW.it based on the number of clicks through influencer links.
You may also want to use this sale as an opportunity to snag some of the brand's new arrivals. Spanx dropped supremely soft loungewear sets earlier this fall that would be perfect to cozy up in during the cold months, and it also recently restocked its suede leggings that sold out one month after their debut.
Whether you're buying for your mom, your best friend, or even yourself, one thing's for sure: You need to take advantage of this incredible Spanx sale. It runs until Monday, November 29, which means you've got almost a week to shop. But we suggest grabbing the pieces you want sooner rather than later, because sizes are likely to sell out quickly.
Keep scrolling to shop more of our favorite styles from Spanx's Black Friday sale!
