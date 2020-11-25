The Spanx Pants Oprah Calls Her ‘Favorite’ Are on Sale for Black Friday
Everything on Spanx’s website is 20 percent off right now
When Oprah Winfrey, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Garner all outwardly express their love for something, we know it’s got to be good. The “thing” in question is Spanx. Known around the world for its revolutionary smoothing shapewear, sculpting leggings, and supportive bras, the brand has captured the hearts of countless women. So, needless to say, it’s a pretty big deal that Spanx just dropped a massive Black Friday sale! Shoppers can score 20 percent off everything on Spanx’s website.
With so much to choose from, we decided to highlight some of the pieces celebrities have quite literally spoken for. Let’s start with what seems to be every A-lister’s favorite way to secure the girls: the Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra. Not only has Rita Ora visibly flaunted the Spanx best-seller down the red carpet, but Jennifer Garner once told the brand she recommends it to all her friends. Designed with back and side panels made from stretchy hosiery, the front-closure bra was built to be one of Spanx’s softest and most comfortable styles, which you can snag for just under $55.
Buy It! Spanx Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra, $54.40 (orig. $68); spanx.com
Spanx has also frequented Oprah’s List of Favorite Things. In 2000, the year Spanx launched, the mogul featured its original footless body-shaping pantyhose as one of her picks. And 19 years later she included Spanx's Perfect Black pant. “They have built-in tummy control, so you don’t need to wear compression gear underneath — you’re already Spanxed,” Oprah raved last year.
She loves her Spanx pants so much, in fact, she personally called founder Sarah Blakely to applaud her genius design. Available in six different styles, the sleek, all-black pants are made from a smoothing ponte fabric that offers an ultra-flattering fit. During Black Friday, you can snag a pair for as little as $88.
Buy It! Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, $88 (orig. $110); spanx.com
Spanx has been paving the way for modern shapewear since its launch in 2000, so of course its smoothing undergarments are some of the most loved styles among stars. Mindy Kaling, Kylie Jenner, Padima Lakshmi, and Tina Fey have all shown off their favorites. And supermodel Karlie Kloss shared a photo on Instagram pre-Met Gala 2019 slipping her Gucci dress over her Spanx bodysuit.
Buy It! Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, $118.40 (orig. $148); spanx.com
As for its activewear category, we can’t keep track of the number of A-listers who have worn Spanx leggings. Reese Witherspoon is a fan of the camo-print Look at Me Now Seamless leggings, while Jennifer Garner has been spotted in a pair of Booty-Boost leggings. During quarantine, Chrissy Teigen even tweeted that Spanx leggings were her go-to “indoor attire” (though she didn’t share exactly which pair).
Buy It! Spanx Look at Me Now Seamless Leggings, $54.40 (orig. $68); spanx.com
We could go on forever about all of Spanx’s amazing styles, but then you might miss your chance to score them on sale. Everything on the site is already marked down, so no need to fuss over entering a promo code — just add your favorites to your cart and check out.
This offer ends Monday, November 30, meaning you have six full days to shop! But we suggest doing so sooner rather than later because, with a Black Friday deal this good, styles will inevitably sell out quickly. So head over to Spanx to start shopping for the above celeb-loved pieces and more!
Shop More Black Friday Deals 2020
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Spanx Pants Oprah Calls Her ‘Favorite’ Are on Sale for Black Friday
- Amazon’s Best-Selling Forehead Thermometer Has Nearly 50,000 Five-Star Ratings — and It’s 60% Off Right Now
- Kawhi Leonard on Why He's Participating in #BuyBlack Friday: 'You Are Supporting Black Communities'
- Ulta Just Put Everything on Sale Up to 50% Off for Black Friday