The Spanx Pants Oprah Calls Her ‘Favorite’ Are on Sale for Black Friday

When Oprah Winfrey, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and Jennifer Garner all outwardly express their love for something, we know it’s got to be good. The “thing” in question is Spanx. Known around the world for its revolutionary smoothing shapewear, sculpting leggings, and supportive bras, the brand has captured the hearts of countless women. So, needless to say, it’s a pretty big deal that Spanx just dropped a massive Black Friday sale! Shoppers can score 20 percent off everything on Spanx’s website.

With so much to choose from, we decided to highlight some of the pieces celebrities have quite literally spoken for. Let’s start with what seems to be every A-lister’s favorite way to secure the girls: the Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Bra. Not only has Rita Ora visibly flaunted the Spanx best-seller down the red carpet, but Jennifer Garner once told the brand she recommends it to all her friends. Designed with back and side panels made from stretchy hosiery, the front-closure bra was built to be one of Spanx’s softest and most comfortable styles, which you can snag for just under $55.

Spanx has also frequented Oprah’s List of Favorite Things. In 2000, the year Spanx launched, the mogul featured its original footless body-shaping pantyhose as one of her picks. And 19 years later she included Spanx's Perfect Black pant. “They have built-in tummy control, so you don’t need to wear compression gear underneath — you’re already Spanxed,” Oprah raved last year.

She loves her Spanx pants so much, in fact, she personally called founder Sarah Blakely to applaud her genius design. Available in six different styles, the sleek, all-black pants are made from a smoothing ponte fabric that offers an ultra-flattering fit. During Black Friday, you can snag a pair for as little as $88.

Spanx has been paving the way for modern shapewear since its launch in 2000, so of course its smoothing undergarments are some of the most loved styles among stars. Mindy Kaling, Kylie Jenner, Padima Lakshmi, and Tina Fey have all shown off their favorites. And supermodel Karlie Kloss shared a photo on Instagram pre-Met Gala 2019 slipping her Gucci dress over her Spanx bodysuit.

We could go on forever about all of Spanx’s amazing styles, but then you might miss your chance to score them on sale. Everything on the site is already marked down, so no need to fuss over entering a promo code — just add your favorites to your cart and check out.

This offer ends Monday, November 30, meaning you have six full days to shop! But we suggest doing so sooner rather than later because, with a Black Friday deal this good, styles will inevitably sell out quickly. So head over to Spanx to start shopping for the above celeb-loved pieces and more!

