Spanx’s Booty-Sculpting Bike Shorts Are 50% Off for the Next 24 Hours Only
There's no denying that bike shorts have become one of summer's trendiest staples. Though they were originally designed for cycling, people are wearing the skin-tight bottoms with everything from casual tees and sneakers to dressier blouses and heels. So if you don't already own this versatile short, you should — especially since you can get an epic deal on ones from the supremely comfortable brand celebrities, influencers, and editors love.
Spanx flash sales are officially back, and this time around, the brand is offering 50 percent off all of its booty-sculpting bike shorts. Spanx fans know the brand loves to drop the occasional flash sale, which offers shoppers one category for half-off for just 24 hours. That means you'll have to act fast if you want to get in on the latest deal, because even though it just started, it's already ending soon!
Just like Spanx's fan-favorite leggings, Spanx shorts are designed to smooth your tummy and lift your bum. Plus, they all have a center-free seam, which means you won't have to worry about the awkward camel toe. And did we mention how much celebrities love Spanx?
All four styles on sale have their own unique details that make each worthy of your closet. Looking for an option for working out? We recommend the Booty Boost Active shorts. They're made from a sweat-wicking performance material and have a contoured waistband that stays put while you move. The Look At Me Now shorts are very similar, but crafted from a seamless fabric that's firming and breathable, which is likely why Elizabeth Olsen, Kylie Jenner, and Sophie Turner love them as leggings.
If you want a style with pockets (who doesn't?), the Every.Wear Icon shorts will be your go-tos. They're made with a four-way stretch fabric that's not only breathable, but has an anti-odor finish that offers long-lasting wear — so, as the name implies, you can wear them everywhere. And while you could dress any of these styles up, the Faux Leather shorts are undeniably the most stylish to wear with a blazer and heels for brunch or any fancy occasion.
All of Spanx's bike shorts are available in sizes XS to 3X and start at just $29 during this limited-time offer. Just add your favorite pairs to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied for you at checkout. This Spanx Flash Sale ends on Saturday, May 8 at 8 a.m. ET or until inventory sells out. So what are you waiting for? Get yourself a pair of Spanx Bike Shorts for 50 percent off below.
Buy It! Spanx Look at Me Now Bike Short, $29 at checkout (orig. $58); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active 7-Inch Bike Short, $31 at checkout (orig. $62); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Every.Wear Icon 7-InchBike Short w/ Pocket, $34 at checkout (orig. $68); spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Bike Short, $34 at checkout (orig. $68); spanx.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Spanx’s Booty-Sculpting Bike Shorts Are 50% Off for the Next 24 Hours Only
- You Can Buy Amazon’s Best-Selling Tote Bag for Up to 61% Off Right Now
- Everything You Need to Build an Outdoor Lounge — Including a Top-Rated Patio Set for Under $400 on Amazon
- AirPods Pro Are Going for One of Their Lowest Prices Ever at Amazon — Just in Time for Mother’s Day