Remember once upon a time when Kris Jenner shaded Kim Kardashian for wearing bike shorts? The once-controversial silhouette has proven it’s here for the long haul, with stars like Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber since giving it their style stamp of approval. So when we saw that Spanx, the foremother of shapewear, dropped a surprise one-day flash sale on its popular bike shorts, we couldn’t have been there any faster.

Through today only, you can shop the brand’s bike shorts for an impressive 50 percent off their usual price tag of $68, bringing the trendy piece down to just $34. Thanks to the massive markdown, you can stock up on the stylish leisurewear in every color — the shiny leopard print, the matte black camo print, the moto style, and the classic black design are all discounted for a limited time.

Spanx’s faux leather leggings have long been a celeb-approved wardrobe staple, and the cropped bike shorts are a summer-ready option made from the same eye-catching material. They’re designed with a flattering high-waist fit and without a center seam, and in traditional Spanx fashion, they work wonders on your “assets.”

The style gives off cozy vibes when paired with an oversized sweatshirt for lounging on the couch, or you could add a cropped bra when you’re about to get your sweat on with an at-home workout. Keep scrolling to shop the Spanx bike shorts that are sure to be your new favorite while they’re still on sale.

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Bike Short, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Moto Bike Short in Leopard Shine, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Moto Bike Short in Camo, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com

Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Moto Bike Short, $34 (orig. $68); spanx.com