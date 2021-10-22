Spanx Just Launched Supremely Soft Loungewear That's Bound to Sell Out Soon
Spanx has become a fashion powerhouse for wardrobe essentials for women around the world, including countless celebrities. Oprah Winfrey loves the sleek black work trousers, Jennifer Garner once said she recommends the best-selling bra to her friends, and Chrissy Teigen made the leggings her at-home attire. Of course, tons of A-listers are fans of Spanx shapewear, too, like Padma Lakshmi, Katie Perry, and Karlie Kloss.
The brand already has an impressive lineup of intimates and clothing, but each time it launches something new, it instantly becomes a must-have — and its latest drop may be the best yet. Spanx just introduced a new line of ultra-soft loungewear for fall.
Made from a lightweight and luxuriously plush material, the AirLuxe collection features four cozy styles: a cropped pullover, longer pullover, jogger pant, and wide leg pant. Each piece is crafted with spacer fabric, a textile that's woven to allow for optimal breathability that the brand describes as "outta-this-world," according to its website.
The pullovers feature the same relaxed, high-neck design that keeps cold air out, but one is cropped at the hips with a thick waistband and cuffed sleeves while the other has an exaggerated fit that feels roomy. As for the lounge pants, they're both designed with a flexible waistband and drawcord to customize the fit, but the joggers have a tapered leg with a flattering contoured back seam and the wide leg pants have a relaxed fit with flared hems.
All the loungewear styles are available in sizes XS to 3X in a deep black and rich navy hue, making them easy to mix and match to create your perfect loungewear set. Whether you're hanging at home, running errands, or heading to the airport, you'll want to upgrade your cozy collection with these luxe Spanx pieces. Considering previous launches have sold out quickly, we imagine these ones won't be in stock for much longer.
Scroll down to shop the Spanx AirLuxe Collection before it inevitably sells out.
Buy It! Spanx AirLuxe Wide Leg Pant, $118; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx AirLuxe 'At the Hip' Pullover, $98; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx AirLuxe Tapered Pant, $110; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx AirLuxe 'Got Ya Covered' Pullover, $118; spanx.com
