Spanx Just Launched Supremely Soft Loungewear That's Bound to Sell Out Soon

The pullovers feature the same relaxed, high-neck design that keeps cold air out, but one is cropped at the hips with a thick waistband and cuffed sleeves while the other has an exaggerated fit that feels roomy. As for the lounge pants, they're both designed with a flexible waistband and drawcord to customize the fit, but the joggers have a tapered leg with a flattering contoured back seam and the wide leg pants have a relaxed fit with flared hems.