This Oprah-Approved Spanx Loungewear Collection Just Dropped Office-Ready Tops

The AirEssentials fabric is an unreal level of soft
By Eva Thomas April 01, 2022 08:19 AM
Going back to the office and wondering "What in the world do I wear?" Same. It's a fashion dilemma that many are dealing with right now, but we might have just found a solution — one that won't require you to sacrifice the comfort of your WFH clothes. 

Spanx's best-selling (and Oprah-approved) AirEssentials collection, formerly referred to as AirLuxe, just expanded to include light-as-air tops that you have to feel to believe. Much like its predecessor pullovers and pants, the four new shirts — a peplum, a puff-sleeve, a mock neck, and a classic tee — are bound to sell out fast, so get them while you can.

Spanx introduced its AirEssentials collection with lounge pants and sweatshirts made from a buttery soft (and machine-washable!) fabric blend of modal, polyester, and spandex last October. As expected, it sold out swifty, and it didn't get restocked for months. And if that doesn't speak to how incredible the pieces are, we don't know what does.

The four new shirts are made from that same one-of-a-kind fabric blend; "it's the softest material I have felt for sweats," Oprah said when she unpacked her own AirEssentials pieces last December. The lightweight fabric is silky to the touch and easy to wear, which makes it a no-brainer for long hours at work. Even better, the four-way stretch material offers optimal air flow and circulation — another office must! 

Every style, from the mock neck to the peplum, is available in sizes XS to 3X and priced at either $78 or $88. The mock neck has the most color offerings, including classics like black and white and springy hues like a soft rose pink and a vibrant orange.

TL;DR? You'll definitely find a new Spanx top (or two) that's perfect for you. Shop the latest AirEssential drop below before it sells out and start rebuilding your office wardrobe.

