Spanx's Latest Addition to Its Oprah-Approved Loungewear Collection Is an Office-Ready Dress

Spanx is well-known for its shapewear, but the clothing brand also makes popular pieces for lounging and everyday wear, including its AirEssentials collection. Not convinced? Even Oprah Winfrey has said that the fabric used in the AirEssentials line "feels like a hug." And now you can take that feeling to the office.

The throw-on-and-go collection, which features easy-to-wear pieces like loungewear sets, cardigans, and T-shirts, just brought an entirely new meaning to the term "business casual" with a Mock Neck Dress that's stylish and beyond comfortable. Did we mention it has pockets?

It's designed with a high-neck silhouette and A-line cut that is professional enough to wear to work, while the material serves work-from-home comfort. The fabric feels buttery soft and has an almost cooling effect on your skin, so you won't overheat despite the thick material (even the white shade is completely opaque). The dress also comes in classic black and a sophisticated navy.

Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Mock Neck Dress, $128; spanx.com

The dress is available in sizes XS–3X and has a comfortable fit. It loosely hugs your body without clinging to every curve. Having tried the dress myself, I also noticed the neck doesn't compress your throat — an issue that sometimes arises with mock neck styles. Instead, it gives you a little space to breathe while still maintaining a tailored look.

Plus, it's timeless and versatile enough to wear for many types of occasions. You could wear it with sneakers and a denim jacket for a day out with your friends or zhuzh it up with heels and tights for a more polished look. Perhaps add a blazer to really make it really pop. And since all the colors are neutral, it can easily become a closet staple that spans seasons.

However you choose to style this lightweight dress, you're in for a chic outfit that can easily go from day to night. And once you try on the smooth fabric, you'll want to add it to your weekly rotation. Head to Spanx to snag one (or two) for your wardrobe.

