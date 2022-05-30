Spanx Just Added the Coziest One-and-Done Outfits to Its Oprah-Approved Loungewear Collection

Spanx just added a short-sleeve romper and sleeveless jumpsuit to its AirEssentials collection (which happens to have Oprah's stamp of approval). They're made from the brand's luxuriously soft and drapey fabric that provides maximum airflow and circulation for all-year wear. The fabric is made to feel silky smooth against skin, so much so that Oprah said it "feels like a hug." She also raved that it's "the softest material I have felt for sweats."