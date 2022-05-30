Spanx Just Added the Coziest One-and-Done Outfits to Its Oprah-Approved Loungewear Collection
Spanx is slowly but surely going to take over every drawer in your closet. Beyond its smoothing shapewear, flattering denim, and sculpting leggings, the celeb-loved brand continues to add new styles to its portfolio — and its latest drop may be one of the most comfortable and easy to wear yet.
Spanx just added a short-sleeve romper and sleeveless jumpsuit to its AirEssentials collection (which happens to have Oprah's stamp of approval). They're made from the brand's luxuriously soft and drapey fabric that provides maximum airflow and circulation for all-year wear. The fabric is made to feel silky smooth against skin, so much so that Oprah said it "feels like a hug." She also raved that it's "the softest material I have felt for sweats."
Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper in Storm Blue, $128; spanx.com
Buy It! Spanx AirEssentials Sleeveless Jumpsuit in Very Black, $148; spanx.com
Both styles have cinch-waist detailing that offers a more customized (read: flattering) fit for the wearer, and the jumpsuit's flare cut elongates the legs. Either option is perfect for practically any occasion, whether you're running errands, walking the dog, or headed to an outdoor soirée. These one-and-done outfits are going to be easy to throw on and comfortable to wear for hours — yes, please!
The new AirEssentials styles come in sizes XS to 3X. The romper is available in black and blue for $128, while the jumpsuit is available in black, navy, and gray for $148.
Ever since the brand launched the light-as-air line, its lounge pieces have been in and out of stock frequently, so we have a feeling the jumpsuit and romper will be gone in a flash. Scroll down to get the new styles from Spanx's AirEssentials collection while they're still in stock.
