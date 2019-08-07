Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba, and So Many Other Celebs Are Obsessed With Spanx's Activewear Line

Image zoom

By now you’re probably aware that most of Hollywood loves to wear Spanx shapewear both on and off the red carpet, but did you know they’re equally obsessed with the brand’s stylish activewear line as well? Kylie Jenner, Kelsea Ballerini, Busy Phillips, and Whitney Port are just a few of the stylish stars who have been spotted wearing the brand’s workout clothes.

Our favorite celebs aren’t just wearing the fitness pieces, they can’t stop raving about them either. Jessica Alba once posted a photo of the brand’s leggings in her Instagram story with the caption, “Spanx workout leggings are amaze balls.”

Image zoom Kylie Jenner/Instagram; Busy Philipps Instagram

Meanwhile Girls actress Allison Williams was once quoted saying, “This is my gift to you: Spanx makes the more incredible exercise leggings. I wear them almost every day. They have a little control top, so they’re flattering. I’ll often stay in exercise clothes all day, which I know is a faux pas.”

RELATED: 8 Super Stylish and Supportive Sports Bras Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing

Each item in the line is designed with performance details like seamless compression, sweat-wicking fabrics, and contoured slimming waistbands that move with you. Along with being super comfortable, the activewear pieces are incredibly flattering too, thanks to the brand’s signature shapewear technology that’s infused into each design.

Image zoom Kelsea Ballerini/Instagram; Jessica Alba/Instagram; Whitney Port/Instagram

With details like this, it’s easy to see why so many celebrities are such big fans. The line has all the workout essentials you could ever want, including leggings, sports bras, bike shorts, unitards, and more. The best part? The activewear collection is size-inclusive as well, with sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.

What’s more? Unlike most items worn by our favorite celebs, these pieces are actually affordable — most styles retail for less than $100. So give your workout an A-list upgrade by shopping some of our favorite pieces from the beloved activewear line below.

Image zoom

Buy It! Look At Me Now Seamless Crop Top, $55; spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Cropped Leggings, $98–$102; spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Low Impact Sports Bra, $48; spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Look At Me Now Bike Shorts, $58-$62; spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Unitard, $128; spanx.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Spanx Booty Boost Active Printed Leggings, $110–$114; spanx.com