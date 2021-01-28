This ‘Super Soft’ Chunky Knit Sweater Has One Unique Detail That’ll Get You So Many Compliments

Some clothing items are truly transcendent, earning you compliments almost every time you wear them. It's a bonus if those head-turning pieces are comfy, affordable, and look good on Zoom. Amazon shoppers have stumbled upon a snuggly sweater that checks all those boxes and more, quickly becoming one of the most complimented items that they own.
What stands out about the Sovoyontee Pullover Sweater is its playful puff sleeves that have a basket-weave pattern. Thanks to this unique detail, shoppers receive "so many compliments" whenever they wear the sweater. But cuteness doesn't come at the expense of comfort: Reviewers also describe the chunky knit sweater as "super cozy."
The $36 sweater is available in eight colors — including apricot, ruby, yellow, and dark green — and sizes ranging from S to XL. Made with an acrylic-cotton blend, the crewneck pullover has a slightly oversized silhouette that's great for curling up on the couch. It can also be dressed up with black jeans, hoop earrings, and statement lipstick and as a result, several shoppers have worn the sweater for professional family photos.
"This sweater is amazing, and I definitely will be getting one in every color!" a reviewer wrote. "The material is super soft, it has very cute detailing on the sleeves, it fits true to size, and the color is vibrant and beautiful."
Because of its medium weight, the Sovoyontee sweater is ideal for staying just the right temperature during the wintertime. You can easily style it with a scarf and a teddy coat, or you could wear it on its own. Customers note that the sweater is "warm, but not overly warm" and "the perfect fall or winter sweater."
If you love a good compliment (and who doesn't?), the Sovoyontee Pullover Sweater is for you. Shop the popular sweater with hundreds of five-star ratings below.