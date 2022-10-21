Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo is being sued by her former business partner for fraud, breach of contract and defamation.

Virginia Cox claims Olindo approached her to start an online fashion store together in 2018 due to her previous experience with fashion buying, sales, and customer service. Together they started L'Abeye.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Cox claims that after building a successful business, Olindo refused to share profits, stopped sharing access to financials, and eventually removed her from the business with no cause.

Cox also alleges that Olindo secured a $50,000 loan from her father to kickstart the business but used that loan as a reason to not share profits equitably.

The court documents also allege that Olindo led Cox to believe they were "partners and co-founders of L'Abeye throughout the life of the partnership" and "at no time did Olindo tell Plaintiff that L'Abeye was a sole member limited liability company or that Plaintiff did not own 50% of L'Abeye."

Cox also claims Olindo was, "willfully and intentionally preventing Plaintiff's access to the company's accountants and lawyers, falsely accusing Plaintiff of 'stealing' clothes with the intention to defraud and deprive her of the value of her rightful interest in the business created by them."

A rep for Olindo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Olindo attended BravoCon last weekend and announced she had a new man in her life.

However, Olindo will be keeping quiet on the identity of her mystery flame, revealing exclusively to PEOPLE that it's due to her previous public relationships.

"I think you guys all know, I mean, the train wrecks that have been my previous relationships. I just don't think it's good to share with the world," Olindo says. "Relationships are hard enough... so sharing it with all these people to have an opinion about it, I just don't think — I'm just not willing to do that anymore."

The Bravo star has had her fair share of messy splits, most recently in July 2021 right after she moved to New York City from Charleston to begin a new life with boyfriend Metul Shah. After three years together, the couple split when allegations surfaced on social media of Shah's cheating.

"As hard as it was at the time, in a way it was almost helpful because it helped me kind of have to deal with what was going on head-on, instead of just putting it off," Olindo previously told PEOPLE. "It held me very accountable to the situation."