Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul on the A-List Caftan Clients She's Eyeing (Hint: British and Bravo Royalty!)

Dave M. Benett/Getty
Lanford Beard
May 08, 2017 08:30 PM

Patricia Altschul is hoping a few fellow elegant ladies will be Southern Charm‘d by her new line of pet-inspired clothing and accessories.

The reality star and Southern socialite recently launched Patricia Couture, headlined by a glitzy caftan showing off her adorable pug Chauncey, and she already has a few well-known clients in mind.

Given Queen Elizabeth II‘s fondness for her ever-present pack of Corgis, Altschul admits, “Wouldn’t that be fun to see her [in one of my designs]?” Though she does acknowledge, “Somehow I don’t think she’s the caftan type — probably a scarf in Scotland.”

PA Images/Sipa USA)

But Altschul is staying closer to her Bravo home when it comes to another potential client — and Bravolebrity pal.

FROM COINAGE: Why Does Chardonnay Cost So Much?

“The one that I would love to have is Lisa Vanderpump because, like her, I love animals. I admire what she does,” she says. “When I go to L.A., I think I’m going to talk to her. Maybe she’d like to carry some of my pet [fashion] — and I could donate, also.”

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

Southern Charm airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo, and Altschul’s The Art of Southern Charm is available everywhere books are sold now.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now