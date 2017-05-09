Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul on the A-List Caftan Clients She's Eyeing (Hint: British and Bravo Royalty!)

Patricia Altschul is hoping a few fellow elegant ladies will be Southern Charm‘d by her new line of pet-inspired clothing and accessories.

The reality star and Southern socialite recently launched Patricia Couture, headlined by a glitzy caftan showing off her adorable pug Chauncey, and she already has a few well-known clients in mind.

Given Queen Elizabeth II‘s fondness for her ever-present pack of Corgis, Altschul admits, “Wouldn’t that be fun to see her [in one of my designs]?” Though she does acknowledge, “Somehow I don’t think she’s the caftan type — probably a scarf in Scotland.”

But Altschul is staying closer to her Bravo home when it comes to another potential client — and Bravolebrity pal.

“The one that I would love to have is Lisa Vanderpump because, like her, I love animals. I admire what she does,” she says. “When I go to L.A., I think I’m going to talk to her. Maybe she’d like to carry some of my pet [fashion] — and I could donate, also.”

Southern Charm airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo, and Altschul’s The Art of Southern Charm is available everywhere books are sold now.