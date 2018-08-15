Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks has been refreshingly honest about the less glamorous side of motherhood ever since announcing she was expecting her baby girl. Breastfeeding? She tried it for almost three months with daughter Palmer Corrine before announcing she’d quit because the frustration affected her mental health — and she wouldn’t let mommy-shamers on Instagram bring her down.

And in March, she photographed a clump of her blonde locks in her hand, revealing she was experiencing postpartum hair loss.

“I was nervous. I was like, when is this going to stop? Am I going to have hair left?” she told reporters last week at an event for the Keranique Hair Regrowth System

Now, the 34-year-old realtor and TV personality says her shiny mane is growing back thanks to the brand’s products. (She especially loves the Lift & Repair Treatment Spray for those humid Charleston summers.)

Courtesy Keranique

“There was a time period where I didn’t even want to wear ponytails because you would literally see bald spots around your hairline, which is why I’m so excited to partner with Keranique,” she told PEOPLE. “It just makes your hair healthy.”

Since Eubanks posted her Instagram, scores of women have thanked her for speaking out about an embarrassing issue.

“I feel like in this day and age especially with social media and all the blogs, so many women try to paint this unrealistic, picture-perfect message of what being a mother is like, and it’s just not reality,” she explained. “And I think it’s very hard for a lot of women, and a lot of people don’t talk about it. They don’t talk about how hard it is and what a shock it is to your system because they don’t want to be stigmatized and judged, and just from me being honest about my experience and my feelings and things that I’ve gone through, so many women have said, oh my god thank you. Thank you for telling the truth — because, you know, it’s not all roses.”

Since welcoming 9-month-old Palmer with her husband, anesthesiologist Jason Wimberly, Eubanks admits that her beauty routine has become a lot simpler.

“I used to literally contour my face. No, no, not anymore. I’m lucky if I have lip gloss and mascara on everyday,” she said with a laugh. “You don’t care as much because the focus is on your baby. But with my hair, you know, I wash my hair every other day. And the good thing about these products is I feel like they really help to extend the life of when you do style your hair.”

Abbreviated glam sessions aside, Eubanks is relishing motherhood, proudly reporting Palmer’s latest milestones.

“I think she’s a genius because she’s my baby. I think she’s going to go to Harvard,” she joked. “She’s crawling, she’s pulling up, she said ‘Dada’ first, but I spent like two days and we did ‘Mama’ boot camp. Literally, I only said ‘Mama.’ ‘Mama mama mama,’ and she said it for the first time a couple of days ago. So take that, Jason.”

“But she’s still bald,” Eubanks added. “She needs some Keranique. I need to make a baby hair product. Poor little thing.”