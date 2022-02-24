Shop

So Many Boots from These Oprah-Approved Brands Are Secretly on Sale for Less Than 24 Hours

Styles from Ugg and Sorel are up to 50 percent off
By Alex Warner February 24, 2022 05:00 PM
If Oprah Winfrey loves something, we know it's got to be good. The mogul has been creating her List of Favorite Things for over the past 20 years, putting her stamp of approval on countless brands and products. From electric toothbrushes to cozy loungewear to comfortable shoes, we turn to her for recommendations on pretty much anything and everything, the latter of which we're here to talk about. 

For a limited time, anyone with a Rue La La membership can exclusively score up to 50 percent off an array of cute winter boots from not one but two Oprah-approved brands: Ugg and Sorel. 

Shop Sorel and Ugg Boots on Sale at Rue La La

Oprah and Ugg go way back — to 1996, to be exact, when she gave away the brand's sheepskin-lined boots during her first Favorite Things show. They were also featured on her famous list again in 2003. We're convinced she quite possibly started the fandom around Ugg boots since we know she has done so for many other styles (looking at you, Spanx pants). 

As for Sorel, Oprah declared her love for a pair of puffy sneaker boots in 2019 as well as the brand's Kinetic Conquest Boots a year later. "They're sneakers! They're hiking booties! They're both," she raved about her Sorel winter boot of choice. "Waterproof and lightweight with warm microfleece lining, cool-looking rubber heels, and funky laces, these are built for stylin' through stormy weather." 

Clearly, these Oprah-approved styles were made for walking, hiking, grocery shopping, and everything else in between. So now's the time to scoop up a pair while you can get them for less. We're eyeing this similar Sorel sneaker-boot hybrid that is half-off and these fuzzy roll-down chestnut brown Uggs that are $61 off. There are less than 24 hours to shop Sorel and Ugg boots on sale, so be sure to enter your email to create a free account to start saving ASAP. 

Finally, your search for a good pair of winter boots ends here. Thanks, Oprah! Below, shop our favorites from the Rue La La flash sale before it's too late. 

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Ugg Mini Blakely Suede Bootie in Chestnut, $138.99 (orig. $200); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Ugg Mini Blakely Suede Bootie in Black, $138.99 (orig. $200); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Ugg Aletheia Suede Boot, $139.99 (orig. $200); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Sorel II Explorer Bootie Leather Boot, $79.99 (orig. $135); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Sorel Kinetic Renegade Conquest Lux Leather & Suede Boot, $89.99 (orig. $180); ruelala.com

Credit: Rue La La

Buy It! Sorel Joan of Arctic Wedge III Lace Leather Boot, $119.99 (orig. $240); ruelala.com

