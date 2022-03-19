The Super Comfy Shoe Brand Katie Holmes, Sydney Sweeney, and More Celebs Love Are Secretly on Sale
There's an image that comes to mind when you think of comfy, good-for-your feet sneakers — and it might not always be the best one. The phrase could conjure up thoughts of your grandma's orthopedic kicks — and while hey, we have nothing against those because they're actually impeccably designed — it might not be the style you want to wear around the city or for Sunday brunch with friends.
That's where Sorel's impossibly stylish and incredibly well-made sneakers — that we actually found secretly on sale — enter the story. They check all the boxes, so it's no wonder they've caught the attention of Hollywood's most stylish, like Katie Holmes, who has worn her Sorel Renegades around New York City, and Sydney Sweeney, who slipped into her chunky Sorel Kinetic sneakers while walking her dog in Los Angeles.
Buy It! Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Leather Sneaker, $75.99 (orig. $140) ruelala.com
The under-the-radar sale is happening at Rue La La, a member-only site that's 100 percent free to join — all you have to do is sign up with your email, and you'll have access to thousands of markdowns.
Once you're in, you'll want to head straight to the Sorel sale, where you'll find so many standout styles, like the aforementioned Kinetic, which has a signature wavy sole that instantly makes it stand out among the rest. And while yes, this design detail is obviously easy on the eyes, it also serves a practical purpose: The oversized scalloped sole is molded from a high-traction rubber that adds a little bit of bounce (and a lot of support) into every step you take.
Best Sorel Shoes on Sale at Rue La La
- Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Leather Sneaker, $75.99 (orig. $140)
- Sorel Kinetic Renegade Lace Leather Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $110)
- Kinetic™ Renegade Lace Sneaker, $49.99 (orig. $110)
- Sorel Brex Leather Boot, $75.99 (orig. $180)
- Sorel Kinetic Renegade Sport Boot, $49.99 (orig. $140)
- Sorel Kinetic Renegade Lace Leather Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $115)
The Holmes-approved Sorel Renegade is also on sale at Rue La La. It doesn't have that wavy sole, but it's still anything but boring and 100 percent deserves a spot in your spring shoe lineup. The chunky rubber base offers great traction, while the breathable mesh upper keeps it lightweight and airy, perfect for the upcoming spring and summer months.
Sorel boots are also marked down; you'll find more classic versions, similar to a pair Kate Middleton has worn, as well as trendier styles, like this Brex Leather Boot with a super-chunky, wavy sole and lace-up front or these wedged boots that anything but your average springtime Chelsea boots.
There are so many styles included in the Sorel sale, but everything is already starting to sell out and the sale only lasts for 72 hours. So, if you want to get your hands on the non-boring comfy sneakers celebs love (or a fresh pair of boots), it might be best to do so as soon as you can.
Buy It! Sorel Kinetic Renegade Lace Leather Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $115); ruelala.com
