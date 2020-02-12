These Puffy Sneakers Are One of Oprah’s Favorite Things — and They're on Sale at Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

When Kate Middleton wears a well-tailored coat or a classic dress, we try to imitate her timeless style. When Oprah includes a product in her annual list of favorite things, we pull out our credit cards and click “add to cart.” In the event that those two factors collide? Well, we go into a fashion shopping frenzy, like we did with Sorel’s puffy winter sneaker-style boots.

The only pair of winter boots included on Oprah’s Favorite Things last November, these shoes are from the same brand behind the sensible footwear Kate Middleton wore on an official trip to Sweden. Shoppers clamored to pick up a pair last fall, resulting in multiple sizes selling out — but right now, lots of them are back in stock on Amazon, and some are even on sale for up to 33 percent off.

Buy It! Sorel Women’s Out ’N About Puffy Insulated Winter Boot in Black, from $93.76 (orig. $140); amazon.com

Sorel’s trendy footwear is insulated and waterproof, making it perfect for surviving wet and windy days. The puffiness is not just nice on the eyes, but necessary for warmth, too: Made with 200 grams of insulation and microfleece lining, it’s designed to trap maximum heat. The boots include a soft footbed cushioning that’s lighter and more flexible than normal rubber soles, so your feet won’t hurt from wearing them all day (something that you’ll definitely want to do).

Shoppers have been raving about these Oprah-approved shoes, comparing them to “marshmallows,” “comfy puffballs,” and even “cute toasty oven mitts.” A reviewer said that wearing them feels like “walking in a cloud,” while another wrote, “I wear these constantly. They are like a parka for my feet atop a supportive sneaker.”

Available in five different colors, you can find the boots on sale in most sizes. But you better hurry — we don’t know how long the sale on these incredibly popular puffy shoes will last.

Buy It! Sorel Women’s Out ’N About Puffy Insulated Winter Boot in Pure Silver, from $102.80 (orig. $140); amazon.com

Buy It! Sorel Women’s Out ’N About Puffy Insulated Winter Boot in Natural Tan, from $101.05 (orig. $140); amazon.com

Buy It! Sorel Women’s Out ’N About Puffy Insulated Winter Boot in Purple Sage, $102.85 (orig. $140); amazon.com

Buy It! Sorel Women’s Out ’N About Puffy Insulated Winter Boot in Red Dahlia, from $97.96; amazon.com

