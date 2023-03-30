Sophie Turner Just Proved Why This Fashion Rule Is Made to Be Broken

Get your own white jeans for less than $50

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

Published on March 30, 2023 06:00 PM

Sophie Turner attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party
Photo: Getty

Sophie Turner doesn't play by the rules.

On Monday, the Game of Thrones star, 27, was spotted in New York City with Joe Jonas in a cozy brown sweater, brown brogues, and white jeans. She accessorized with a $1,350 The Row handbag and the classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses Reese Witherspoon wears on repeat. Nothing about this husband-wife walk sounds abnormal (besides the four-digit price tag on Turner's purse), but her pant choice is undoubtedly controversial.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are seen in the West Village
Getty

For decades, fashion law has stated that you "shouldn't" wear white before Memorial Day or after Labor Day (or in other terms, outside of the summer.) But in recent years, celebrities have bucked the rules and worn white regardless of the season — so it's time you do the same.

Spring is here, and white jeans are a refreshing option after months of wearing black and blue denim. Take a page out of Turner's book and don't wait until Memorial Day to wear white jeans.

White Jeans Inspired by Sophie Turner

White jeans come in all silhouettes, from wide-leg styles like Anne Hathaway's recent pick to classic straight jeans like Jenna Ortega's. The latter is a timeless, flattering denim choice that goes with absolutely everything, and these Levi's straight jeans prove our point. Wear them with lightweight sweaters and sneakers now, and T-shirts and Birkenstock sandals come summer.

More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given the white Levi's jeans a five-star rating and even reviewers who struggle to find jeans they feel comfortable in claim these "fit like an absolute glove." Get them while they're marked down to less than $50.

Sophie Turner White Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Classic Straight Leg Jeans, $48.65 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com

Madewell does denim well, and these white wide-leg jeans are no exception. With a classic high waist and slouchy wide legs, this pair is bound to become your go-to for barbecues and brunch dates. It's also available in a new curvy fit designed specifically for an hourglass shape.

Sophie Turner White Jeans
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White, $128; madewell.com

White jeans always make a statement, but white flare jeans really pack a punch. This pair from Spanx, whose bottoms are always comfy and flattering, according to shoppers, features a hidden shaping technology to make you feel like your best self. Plus, without zippers or buttons, these jeans are a breeze to pull on and go.

Sophie Turner White Jeans
Spanx

Buy It! Spanx Flare Jeans, White, $148; spanx.com

On the same day as Turner's sidewalk stroll, Julia Roberts wore an all-white three-piece suit in Switzerland, and last November, Jennifer Lopez proved that winter whites are seriously sophisticated. Clearly, stars are showing that white can and should be worn any time of year. Join the rebellion and shop more white jeans below.

Sophie Turner White Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! NYDJ Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, $49.98 with coupon (orig. $119); amazon.com

Sophie Turner White Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Frayed High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans, $78; nordstrom.com

Sophie Turner White Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans, $89.25 (orig. $109); nordstrom.com

Sophie Turner White Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! Good American Good Straight High Waist Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans, $99; nordstrom.com

Sophie Turner White Jeans
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jeans, $128; nordstrom.com

Sophie Turner White Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! Paige Leenah High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans, $171.75 (orig. $229); nordstrom.com

