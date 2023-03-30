Lifestyle Style Sophie Turner Just Proved Why This Fashion Rule Is Made to Be Broken Get your own white jeans for less than $50 By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 06:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Sophie Turner doesn't play by the rules. On Monday, the Game of Thrones star, 27, was spotted in New York City with Joe Jonas in a cozy brown sweater, brown brogues, and white jeans. She accessorized with a $1,350 The Row handbag and the classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses Reese Witherspoon wears on repeat. Nothing about this husband-wife walk sounds abnormal (besides the four-digit price tag on Turner's purse), but her pant choice is undoubtedly controversial. Getty For decades, fashion law has stated that you "shouldn't" wear white before Memorial Day or after Labor Day (or in other terms, outside of the summer.) But in recent years, celebrities have bucked the rules and worn white regardless of the season — so it's time you do the same. Spring is here, and white jeans are a refreshing option after months of wearing black and blue denim. Take a page out of Turner's book and don't wait until Memorial Day to wear white jeans. White Jeans Inspired by Sophie Turner Levi's Classic Straight Leg Jeans, $48.65 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com NYDJ Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, $49.98 with coupon (orig. $119); amazon.com Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Frayed High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans, $78; nordstrom.com NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans, $89.25 (orig. $109); nordstrom.com Good American Good Straight High Waist Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans, $99; nordstrom.com Spanx Flare Jeans, White, $148; spanx.com Madewell the Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White, $128; madewell.com Madewell the Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jeans, $128; nordstrom.com Paige Leenah High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans, $171.75 (orig. $229); nordstrom.com Jennifer Lawrence Took a Stroll with Her Husband in the Staple Jacket Style That's Ideal for Spring White jeans come in all silhouettes, from wide-leg styles like Anne Hathaway's recent pick to classic straight jeans like Jenna Ortega's. The latter is a timeless, flattering denim choice that goes with absolutely everything, and these Levi's straight jeans prove our point. Wear them with lightweight sweaters and sneakers now, and T-shirts and Birkenstock sandals come summer. More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers have given the white Levi's jeans a five-star rating and even reviewers who struggle to find jeans they feel comfortable in claim these "fit like an absolute glove." Get them while they're marked down to less than $50. Amazon Buy It! Levi's Classic Straight Leg Jeans, $48.65 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com Madewell does denim well, and these white wide-leg jeans are no exception. With a classic high waist and slouchy wide legs, this pair is bound to become your go-to for barbecues and brunch dates. It's also available in a new curvy fit designed specifically for an hourglass shape. Madewell Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean in Tile White, $128; madewell.com White jeans always make a statement, but white flare jeans really pack a punch. This pair from Spanx, whose bottoms are always comfy and flattering, according to shoppers, features a hidden shaping technology to make you feel like your best self. Plus, without zippers or buttons, these jeans are a breeze to pull on and go. Spanx Buy It! Spanx Flare Jeans, White, $148; spanx.com On the same day as Turner's sidewalk stroll, Julia Roberts wore an all-white three-piece suit in Switzerland, and last November, Jennifer Lopez proved that winter whites are seriously sophisticated. Clearly, stars are showing that white can and should be worn any time of year. Join the rebellion and shop more white jeans below. Amazon Buy It! NYDJ Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, $49.98 with coupon (orig. $119); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Frayed High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans, $78; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! NYDJ Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans, $89.25 (orig. $109); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Good American Good Straight High Waist Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans, $99; nordstrom.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell the Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jeans, $128; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Paige Leenah High Waist Wide-Leg Jeans, $171.75 (orig. $229); nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Tory Burch Is Offering Even Bigger Markdowns on Their (Super Cute) Sale Section - Here's What to Buy! Kate Hudson's Comfy and Colorful Pants Will Persuade You to Play with Prints This Spring 25 Last-Minute Easter Basket Gifts for Kids That'll Still Get Here in Time — All Under $10