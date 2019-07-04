Here's How to Pull Off Sophie Turner’s Wedding-Ready Look — Straight from Her Hairstylist!

There wasn’t a hair out of place when Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas in a romantic French wedding last weekend. Now, you can recreate her effortless bridal waves!

The French nuptials marked the love birds’ second ceremony — they first married in Las Vegas on May 1 —and they arrived in France a week before their recent ceremony and spent time exploring Paris before tying the knot a second time.

Turner’s wedding gown for the French wedding — revealed on Instagram by Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquiere — featured a deep-V neckline and lace long sleeves. The look was made complete by Turner’s blonde locks parted down the middle.

Turner, 23, showed off the look in a sweet, black-and-white photo of the happy newlyweds walking up the aisle as husband and wife. Turner’s tresses lay in tamed waves over her shoulders with a portion tucked behind her ears.

Turner’s hairstylist, Christian Wood of WELLA Professionals, shared the photo on his Instagram account, writing, “It really was the most magical day. Congratulations @sophiet @joejonas you are the most beautiful couple.”

Now, granting our wishes, Wood has revealed the step-by-step guide to pull off Turner’s beautiful hair look.

Here’s how to get the look:

1) Begin by prepping hair with Wella Professionals FusionPlex Shampoo ($19.99)and Wella Professionals FusionPlex Conditioner ($19.99) to prevent breakage and leave hair smooth and strong.

2) Next, apply Wella EIMI Flowing Form ($18) to the mid-lengths and ends to reduce frizz and dehydration when using hot tools.

3) Spray Wella EIMI Perfect Setting ($18) at the root for directional control and brush hair to distribute product evenly to the ends.

4) After parting hair in a center part, blow dry either side in the direction you want the hair to fall.

5) Twist hair in large vertical sections at the nape of the neck at 380 degrees to create the perfect flat wave.

6) Use a dime size amount of Wella EIMI Perfect Me ($19.50) and apply evenly throughout hair for additional shine and moisture.

7) Finally, brush hair into shape and spray with Wella EIMI Stay Firm ($18) to keep the hair in-tact, followed by a mist of Wella EIMI Glam Mist ($14.94) for maximum shine.

It’s no wonder Wood was tasked with perfecting Turner’s wedding ‘do. She was named a Wella Professionals Global Brand Ambassador in 2017.

“They came to me and I immediately jumped at the chance [to partner with them] because their products are what keep my hair so healthy while I’m constantly doing things to it — dyeing it or straightening it or curling it for whichever project it is,” she told PeopleStyle at the time.