Sophie Turner's One-of-a-Kind Louis Vuitton Wedding Dress Took More Than 350 Hours to Make

Sophie Turner may have kept her look low-key when she legally married Joe Jonas in surprise Las Vegas nuptials, but for the couple’s traditional European wedding ceremony, the actress went full-on high fashion.

Turner, 23, walked down the aisle in France on June 29 wearing a custom bridal dress in flower-embroidered tulle and silk Gazar that was designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, who is Louis Vuitton’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections.

Seventy-five hours of craftsmanship by more than 10 embroiderers were needed to create the pattern of over 650,000 stitches on the bride’s 14 meters of embroidered tulle using floral patterned thread.

Each panel of Turner’s dress was embroidered with 50,400 crystal eclats and 50,400 white beads. And her veil required 48 hours of embroidery as the thread was hand-cut between each flower and the hem was hand-cut to create a natural and irregular finishing to match the sleeves.

The Game of Thrones star’s gown, which took over 350 hours to assemble, also featured shoulder details and draped belt in optical white leather satin.

Image zoom photo by @corbingurkin

Turner and Jonas first wed after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas during an impromptu ceremony held at a famous chapel on the Strip. While Jonas and Turner wanted to keep the wedding under-wraps, DJ Diplo live streamed it from his Instagram, causing the couples’ families to learn of the news from the internet.

Instead of wearing a traditional gown for the Vegas ceremony, Turner selected a flowing silk Bevza jumpsuit featuring wide leg pants and a low cut top. (Similar styles on the site retail for about $650.) She paired the ensemble with a long veil and gold Loeffler Randall mules, while Jonas was seen wearing a charcoal gray suit.

Jonas’ brothers Nick and Kevin served as his groomsmen and stood side-by-side at the altar waiting for her in matching gray suits.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Wows in a Pastel Pink Saree at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Second Wedding

Image zoom

Image zoom

Despite already being legally married, a source previously told PEOPLE that the pair still intended to have a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe over the summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

Still, Turner didn’t want her second wedding to be an over-the-top extravaganza either. The actress told Harper’s Bazaar UK they plan on making this celebration “as low-key as possible.”

“It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever,” she added during an interview for Net-A-Porter‘s PORTER Edit.

RELATED: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Married (Again)! Couple Weds in Romantic French Ceremony

Image zoom Sophie Turner/Instagram

During a March 4 visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jonas revealed that he and Turner had decided on a wedding date.

“Well, we’re going to get married this year,” he said, to cheers from the audience.

“We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to,” he added. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Jonas and Turner first started dating in November 2016, and after nearly a year of dating, he proposed to her in October 2017.