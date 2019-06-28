Sophie Turner Goes Bridal in White Column Gown Alongside Suited-Up Joe Jonas at Pre-Wedding Bash

Image zoom Sophie Turner Best Image / BACKGRID

Sophie Turner looked every bit the woman of the hour ahead of her nuptials in France, stepping out for a dinner party alongside Joe Jonas on Thursday evening at the Château de Tourreau before their wedding this weekend.

Sporting a big smile, the Game of Thrones actress, 23, wore a simple-yet-elegant white column gown, her blonde hair tied into a classic updo as she walked hand-in-hand with Joe, 29.

The groom opted for a stylish pinstripe-patterned black suit with a white shirt — arguably a more modern take on the iconic suit worn by Gomez Addams, whom he dressed up as this past Halloween while Turner went as Morticia.

The couple’s pre-wedding dinner came the evening after they arrived at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrains, France — and then had a pool party, complete with refreshing drinks, alongside the groom’s brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, plus their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

Turner was photographed in the casual white ensemble she arrived at the venue in earlier that day (including a Dior T-shirt proclaiming “We Should All Be Feminists”) before changing into a bikini and white robe for their aquatic jaunt, while Joe swapped his slacks for a pair of red-and-white swimming trunks.

While none of the brothers nor their significant others shared images from the pool, Chopra, 36, did post a snapshot of herself and Nick, 26, on Thursday, dressed to the nines, overlooking the magnificent countryside.

She captioned the romantic photo, “It’s in the air … ” and added a red heart emoji.

Located near the “golden triangle” (made up of Avignon, St Rémy and Aix-en-Provence), the Château de Tourreau — once a private estate and now used for events and as luxury vacation accommodations — is surrounded by trees and protected by iron gates.

Spanning 17 acres, the 249-year-old property boasts gardens, orchards, streams and an 82-foot-long pool. According to its Facebook page, the home can sleep 29 guests, and includes 16 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. According to a listing on Trip Advisor, which touts the château as one of the “most exquisite private estates in Provence,” guests can book the entire property for $4,656 per night with a three-night minimum stay.

The ceremony in France will mark the second wedding for the pair, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in early May directly following the Billboard Music Awards, where the Jonas Brothers performed.

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple intended on throwing a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe this summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

Turner and Joe have been enjoying France this past week as their wedding guests begin to arrive. On Tuesday, the actress shared a photo of Joe relaxing in a claw-foot bathtub ahead of their big day.

Last Thursday, the superstar couple was spotted outside the Hôtel Costes in Paris after dinner out with friends. Then, over the weekend, the pair each posted the same sweet selfie of the two of them about to share a kiss on a bridge in front of the Eiffel Tower.

This past Thursday, Danielle, 32, shared two sweet shots of her older daughter with Kevin, 31 — 5-year-old Alena Rose — posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. (The couple, who wed in 2009, share Alena along with daughter Valentina Angelina, 2½.)

“Paris nights,” the mother of two captioned the first photo, which showed Alena smiling in front of the famed monument while wearing a white tank top and floral-patterned shorts. She wrote alongside the second snap of Alena giving Danielle a kiss on the cheek, “You always make me smile.”