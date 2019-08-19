The sexy black gown Sophie Turner wore to husband Joe Jonas‘ James Bond-themed 30th birthday bash immediately gave eagle-eyed fans on social media fashion flashbacks. That’s because it’s been worn before – by Taylor Swift!

To go along with the night’s theme, Turner, 23, wore a very Bond Girl-esque plunging black dress by Alexandre Vauthier featuring a sexy thigh-high slit and metallic gold choker.

Shortly after the Game of Thrones actress posted a photo with the Jonas Brother at the party, fans were quick to realize that the gown had been worn over three years ago by Jonas’ ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty. But instead of pitting the women against each other, Twitter exploded with love for both Turner and Swift, with many fans saying they both rocked the outfit.

"I knew that dress was familiar….#SophieTurner #TaylorSwift #bothgorgeous," one fan tweeted.

“QUEENS, I chose to love the right women. @taylorswift13 @SophieT,” someone else tweeted.

Another fan wrote: “IM LOSING MY MIND I LOVE YOU BOTH FASHION QUEENS @taylorswift13 @SophieT.”

I saw Sophia Turner posted this on insta & I thought that dress looks awfully familiar! The queen herself Taylor Swift wore it at a vanity fair party! I Love it!! Both look amazing and have gorgeous gold heels!!

“I saw Sophia Turner posted this on insta & I thought that dress looks awfully familiar! The queen herself Taylor Swift wore it at a vanity fair party! I Love it!! Both look amazing and have gorgeous gold heels!!

#SophieTurner #TaylorSwift #samedress #differentheels,” one fan tweeted.

Although Swift, 29, and Jonas’ relationship ended with a now-infamous 25-second breakup phone call in 2008, the musicians have since squashed any bad blood.

In May, Swift appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed during a round of “Burning Questions” that she regretted her public reaction to the breakup.

“Probably when I like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” she told host DeGeneres. “That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there.”

Less than a month after Swift said she regretted slamming the Jonas Brother on national television after their breakup in 2008, the 29-year-old musician said her apology felt “nice.”

During an interview on ITV’s Lorraine, Jonas recalled her reaction to their split, which occurred after he allegedly dumped her in a 25-second phone call. “It’s something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger,” he shared. “At the end of the day, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on. It feels nice. We’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young.”

Swift’s 2008 dig happened while she was on The Ellen Degeneres Show promoting her album Fearless. The album featured a track called “Forever & Always,” about the bitter end of a relationship, and Swift didn’t shy away from explaining the song’s inspiration.

“There’s one [song] that’s about [Jonas], but that guy’s not in my life anymore unfortunately,” she told DeGeneres at the time.

“You know what, it’s like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” Swift continued. “I looked at the call log, it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record!”